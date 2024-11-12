Beetlejuice Beetlejuice may have been in theaters for more than two months, but that didn’t stop the horror/comedy sequel from reaching yet another major box office milestone. During its tenth full weekend in theaters, Beetlejuice 2 grossed $820,000 domestically to help bring its worldwide total to $450 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, earning more than Dune: Part Two to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie of the year, but falling more than $60 million short of Despicable Me 4, which recently began streaming on Peacock. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $450 million worldwide gross comes from $293 million domestically and $157 million internationally, including an opening weekend that saw the film bring in more than $100 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice showed up in theaters back in September and, like Channing Tatum’s Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, decided it was going to make a name for itself. The film has left its mark on countless box office lists, recently passing Home Alone to become the second-highest-grossing comedy movie ever, behind only Barbie, which earned $636 million domestically, more than double Beetlejuice 2’s current total. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also earned a spot in the top 70 for the highest-grossing PG-13 movies ever, recently passing The Sixth Sense and Inception but falling short of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Man of Steel. With the numbers now dropping below seven figures and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice falling outside the top 10, it will likely exit theaters with $450 million as its final milestone, but still impressive considering the $100 million budget.

Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ on Streaming Yet?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has yet to premiere on streaming nor set a streaming release date, but the film is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. Tim Burton’s legacy sequel is even on sale and can be rented for $9.99, and purchased for $19.99. When Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does set a streaming release date, it will almost certainly stream on Max, as the film falls under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, just like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, two other box office goliaths to exit theaters and stream on Max.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters, albeit for not much longer. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and rent or purchase Beetlejuice 2 on Prime Video.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes

