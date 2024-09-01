When it comes to upcoming fall releases, there’s arguably no film as highly anticipated as Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The long-awaited sequel to the 1988 cult-classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder brings moviegoers back to Neitherworld next weekend. Because of that, there was a ton of new merchandise for the franchise leading up to the release. This included action figures, Funko Pops, special edition 4K Blu-rays of the original film, and apparel collections. Now, Cavity Colors has joined the waiting line for the afterlife with their latest killer collection for Beetlejuice.

The main design, a part of Cavity Colors’ “Buy or Die” series, features an artful collage titled “Bio-Exorcist” of iconic images and promotional shots from Beetlejuice. This includes many of the main characters from the film, like Keaton’s Ghost With the Most, Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, Alec Baldwin’s Adam Maitland, and Geena Davis’ Barbara Maitland. This design comes in multiple t-shirt variants, like black and tie-dye, but there’s also a spooky glow-in-the-dark version. In addition, the long sleeve edition features artwork on the sleeves.

The final piece of the collection is an enamel pin of Beetlejuice carving a pumpkin with a Beetlejuice snake coming out of it. Cavity Colors has produced an endless amount of high-quality horror-centric apparel over the years. Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Chucky, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre are just a small sample of the franchises they’ve covered. Beetlejuice is just the latest genre legend in their extensive horror catalog.

What Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Over 30 years after Beetlejuice originally tormented them, the Deetz family is back together due to a tragedy that hits them close to home. Lydia and her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) are at odds with one another, which hasn’t helped their current situation. However, when Astrid gets stuck in the Neitherworld, Lydia needs Beetlejuice’s help to get her back. The last time we saw our favorite Bio-Exorcist, Lydia left him at the altar. He’s still very heartbroken, but this is his one shot to impress the “love of his life.” Alongside Keaton, Ryder, and Ortega, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe. The sequel premiered this week at the Venice Film Festival and, so far, has received favorable reviews. The horror genre may have another box office hit on its hands.

When Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Release?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is releasing in theaters on September 6, 2024, with early screenings happening on Wednesday, September 4. The original Beetlejuice is also streaming on Max. You can order Cavity Colors’ Beetlejuice collection now on their website for five days only. This series will vanish forever, returning to the Neitherworld, on Tuesday, September 3 at 1 PM EST.

