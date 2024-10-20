It’s been another standout year for the horror genre, with one of the highlights being Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The long-awaited sequel starring Michael Keaton as the Ghost With the Most, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega was a certified box office as well as a critical hit for Warner Brothers. The best part of Beetlejuice’s resurgence this year was all the new merchandise. The franchise got a brand new Funko Pop collection, apparel, and plushies. However, leading the charge was NECA, who debuted a line of figures for horror fans to enjoy. Now the Neitherworld is expanding with their latest Beetlejuice set.

NECA's latest deluxe set is the Ultimate Trench Coat With Spikes Beetlejuice seven-inch scale figure with Dante’s Inferno Room. The figure comes with three alternate faceplates and hands, while the room set stands at 18-inches tall and has movie-authentic LED lights. While not a major part of the first movie, Dante’s Inferno Room is one of the more iconic images from the 1988 horror comedy. The figure isn’t sold separately, with the set in total being $179.99 USD. This Beetlejuice now joins NECA’s expansive collection, which includes Beetlejuice’s classic look, his wedding tuxedo, and Tooney Terror versions of the sequel's core cast.

Beetlejuice’s Return Was More Than Worth the Wait

The trailers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice were extremely promising, but no one could have predicted how good this sequel 36 years in the making actually was. The film currently holds a 77% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If that wasn’t enough, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has made over $423 million worldwide. That’s more than quadruple what the original made, and the sequel has remained in the top five at the box office despite being in theaters for well over a month now. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also just been released on all major paid VOD platforms. That makes its demonic staying power all the more impressive. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a film that needs to be seen on the big screen to be truly approached. With an emphasis on practical effects, this was Burton’s grand return that horror fans had been waiting years for.

Dare To Say His Name Three Times?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still in theaters or can be rented/purchased on VOD. The trailer can be viewed below. If you want to revisit the original, it's also currently streaming on Max for the spooky season. As for NECA’s Dante’s Inferno Room deluxe playset, it’s up for pre-order now on their website. This is a NECA Shop exclusive and the pre-order period will close on November 6th at 11:59 PM EST.