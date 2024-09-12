The Juice is, finally, loose! The long-anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is here. Picking up with the Deetz family more than 30 years after the original picture, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic for the film that started it all. Beetlejuice was certainly unlike anything that had been seen before when it was released in 1988, following the adventures of the recently deceased Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) and their run-in with the titular demon. While, now, an unforgettable classic, the film had a long journey from conception to production, and, finally, to theaters. Though it’s become one of the most beloved comedies of all time, Beetlejuice’s development included a genre change, several different versions of the story, and, nearly a different title.

‘Beetlejuice’ Started Out as a Much Darker Movie

Movies often change during development, but Beetlejuice shifted drastically throughout the process. In fact, it originated at Universal, according to a Den of Geek interview with producer Larry Wilson. While he’d been enthusiastic about Beetlejuice, Universal was not, and they ended up selling the project to the Geffen Company. The organization would end up being one of the studios to make the picture, though the original draft of the script was far from what would end up on screen.

Wilson, who had been Universal’s Director of Development, worked with Michael McDowell on the script; a version that contained much more horror than the finished project. Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) was a truly malevolent demon in that version, who was not out to scare the Deetz family from the house, but instead wanted to kill them. As if that wasn’t gruesome enough, this version also included an additional Deetz child, a nine-year-old girl named Cathy. Both Cathy and Lydia (Winona Ryder) were on Beetlejuice’s hit list, despite their young ages.

This more violent version of Beetlejuice was also rather problematic, with the script describing him as a Middle Eastern man with the eyes of a snake and the tendencies of a creature, and who was also apparently responsible for The Amityville Horror haunting. Outside of Beetlejuice himself, there were several other darker details. The demise of Adam and Barabara was written out in graphic, and frankly, incredibly sad detail. Even the “Day-O” Dinner Party scene was far more violent, and the more frightening mayhem culminated in a much more explosive finale.

The McDowell/Wilson draft featured an ending that saw Beetlejuice turning into a ball of fire and destroying the Maitland/Deetz house in an explosion. Per Yahoo, they even discussed killing Lydia in the fire, allowing her to join the Maitland’s in the afterlife. However, in the available draft, when the day is saved, and this more horrific story did have a rather sweet ending. As the Deetz family works to restore their home, the Maitland’s moved into table top-model version of their home, whilst co-existing happily with the Deetz family. But, while this version did have a happy ending, it still needed a lot of work.

Tim Burton Helped Revitalize ‘Beetlejuice’

Per Wilson’s interview with Den of Geek, shortly after the film was sold to the Geffen Company, he and McDowell worked with an unnamed executive at the company on further drafts of the script. “We did draft after draft after draft,” McDowell said. “And Michael and I felt by the end of that process that we’d ruined the script. It was very demoralising.” But then, director Tim Burton entered the picture. According to the Independent, Walter Skaaren came in as a script doctor to help make the picture’s themes and stories lighter. While this version of the script is much closer to what the final film ended up being, it did feature a rather different ending. Delia (Catherine O’Hare) and Charles (Jeffrey Jones) were going to have moved back to New York in the updated version, but allowed Lydia to continue to live with the Maitlands. The final moments were to reveal Beetlejuice stuck inside Adam’s model of the town, tormented by sandworms, though this would later be discarded.

According to Wilson, Burton really helped guide the re-writes. “[Tim] went through his own battles, certainly,” explained Wilson. “But the beauty of it was that we somehow got back to the essence of the first draft, which is what Tim had read that had got him excited in the first place… It turned into an amazing development success story in that regard, that we got back to what the original intention was.” Even once the film found its footing though, there would be one more potential change on the horizon.

Per Yahoo, Warner Bros, who was co-producing the film with the Geffen Company, didn’t care for the title, Beetlejuice. Wilson said: “The title that I remember being suggested, pretty much before the release, was House Ghost […] There were marketing people within Warner Bros. who thought no one would know what ‘Beetlejuice’ was, but they’d know what a house ghost was. Thank God [they went with Beetlejuice]. I would not like to be here talking about House Ghost the movie.”

Beetlejuice is, without doubt, a classic for the ages. However, the beloved character’s life on the big screen was not always guaranteed. From a reluctant studio, to a dark script, to a near name change, it’s the ambition and dedication of its creative team that made Beetlejuice the iconic film it is today. The legacy of the film continues on even to this day with Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice dominating the box office, ensuring that the ghost with the most has a lot of life left in him.

