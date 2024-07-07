The Big Picture Beetlejuice sequel, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, set for release in 2024.

Horror fans are just two months away from seeing the long awaited sequel to Beetlejuice. Appropriately titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the horror comedy directed by Tim Burton looks to be a return to the old school filmmaking that made the original a 80s classic. The lead up to the sequel has given companies the perfect opportunity to celebrate the first film with a whole new wave of merchandise. This included apparel collections and different 4K editions. Now, NECA’s honoring the “Ghost With the Most” with a new stunning action figure.

The massive 18-inch figure shares a striking likeness to Michael Keaton from the first film and is seen wearing the character's iconic white and black pinstripe suit with a matching black tie and boots. There’s so much great detail on this piece, like the green mold around Beetlejuice’s mouth and the palms of his hands. When you add his signature green hair, it all clashes with the figure’s undead white skin nicely. If the uncanny appearance of the piece wasn’t enough, it’s fully articulated and motion activated. When Beetlejuice fans are near, this chilling Bio-Exorcist will say actual lines from the film. NECA has made a name for themselves making incredible horror figures on the seven-inch scale. This has included the Universal Monsters, slasher villains like Ghostface and legendary genre actors like Vincent Price. However, rarely have they made a figure in this oversized scale. If any beloved horror character deserves a larger-than-life figure, it’s Beetlejuice.

What’s ‘Beetlejuice’ About?

The original Beetlejuice is a uniquely twisted horror comedy that followed a young couple after they were killed in a tragic accident. They return home thinking everything is normal, but once they find The Handbook for the Recently Deceased sitting in their living room, they quickly realize they’re dead. They have to adjust to this new dreadful reality as a new family, the Deetzes, are moving into their home. They want to remodel the entire place, but with their new-found spooky abilities, our newest members of the undead try to scare them out. When that doesn’t work, their desperation leads them to “Betelgeuse” aka Beetlejuice, who uses them to escape the confines of the underworld. They get more than they bargain for when Beetlejuice wants to do more than just scare the Deetzes out of their home.

While things like the oddball mix of humor and horror with killer practical effects made Beetlejuice a household name, it’s Keaton’s once-and-a-lifetime performance under that decaying makeup that elevated the film to cult classic status. With very little screen time, the Batman actor gave such a lively and deranged take on the gleeful world of the undead. He’s most of the reason why fans have been wanting a sequel since the film’s release in 1988.

Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Prime Video. Before your next rewatch or your first-time watch, you can preview NECA’s Beetlejuice figure below. The piece is set to be released in September 2024. The same month when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters on September 6, 2024. Just don’t get too excited and say his name three times.

