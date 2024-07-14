The Big Picture Get ready to revisit the spooky world of Beetlejuice with new NECA figures releasing before the sequel hits theaters in September.

The sequel will feature Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz returning home with her daughter and needing the help of Beetlejuice to navigate the Netherworld.

Michael Keaton's iconic role as Beetlejuice is back in the long-awaited sequel, promising fans a dose of Burton's gothic macabre once again.

It's been a summer of horror with the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, MaXXXine and Longlegs terrifying theaters. However, that only serves as an appetizer for what's to come this spooky Halloween season. This includes the return of Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice in the appropriately titled sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, once again directed by Tim Burton. Because of this, there has been a Netherworld sea of merchandise centered around moviegoers' favorite Bio-Exorcist. Now, NECA is releasing new figures before the horror comedy sequel opens worldwide.

The first two figures are a part of NECA’s seven-inch Cult Classics line. There's Beetlejuice in his iconic black and white striped suit and Beetlejuice in his red wedding tuxedo from the final act of Burton’s film. Both figures include a snake and a copy of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased. The last figure in this NECA set is a part of their HeadKnockers bobblehead line. This piece cleverly recreates the poster for Beetlejuice that has our favorite ghost with the most on top of the Deetz's Connecticut family home. This bubblehead is hand painted and stands eight-inches tall. NECA also recently brought back their 18-inch tale version of this untrustworthy, well-dressed, spirit.

What Is ‘Beetlejuice’ About?

Beetlejuice follows a young couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), after they’re involved in a fatal car accident. Returning home unknowingly as ghosts, they receive The Handbook for the Recently Deceased and quickly come to terms with their new haunting reality as the Deetz family moves into their house. They want to change everything about the house and, despite their best efforts, Adam and Barbara can't scare them away. Their last resort is going to a Bio-Exorcist named Beetlejuice, but they get more than they bargained for when this ghoul has a different frightening plan of his own.

The sequel, over three decades later, will see Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz return home with her daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega, due to a death in the family. After a series of unfortunate events, Astrid is sucked into the Netherworld and Lydia appears to need the help of Beetlejuice to get her back. Keaton’s Beetlejuice is one of the most recognizable characters in film. Everything from Keaton’s physical comedy to his gothic aesthetic is peak Burton macabre. That's why it's so exciting that horror fans are finally being treated to a sequel all these years later.

When Will 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Be Out in Theaters?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is taking over theaters on September 6, 2024. The original Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. NECA's Beetlejuice figures will be released in the coming months. The Cult Classics Beetlejuice in his white and black suit and the Beetlejuice HeadKnocker are releasing in August 2024, while the Cult Classics Beetlejuice in red tuxedo is releasing in October 2024. Order yours at NECA.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Cast Jenna Ortega , Michael Keaton , Winona Ryder , Monica Bellucci

