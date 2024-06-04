The Big Picture Funko's new Loungefly collection offers a plethora of Beetlejuice goodies, from pins to backpacks and more.

The original Beetlejuice film has been given a 4K steelbook release, celebrating the sequel's upcoming release.

Beetlejuice is set for a September 6, 2024, theatrical release, with the original movie available to rent or buy Prime Video.

When it comes to horror, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is at the top of every genre fan’s must-watch list this year. The sequel to the cult classic 1988 Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder had a long development road. However, the Book For the Recently Deceased will finally be reopened in September. To celebrate, the original Beetlejuice has been getting some love with a new 4K steelbook and a terrifying Keaton mask from Trick or Treat Studios. Now, Funko has joined the party with their latest massive Loungefly collection based on the ghost most.

The new collection is packed to the Netherworld with Beetlejuice goodness. This includes a Carousel Hat Sliding 3" Collector's Box Pin, a Carousel Light Up Cosplay Mini Backpack, Cartoon Lunchbox Journal, and a Cosplay Full Size Nylon Backpack. There’s also an entire section based on the iconic Book For the Recently Deceased. This includes a Pin Trader Backpack, an Accordion Wallet, and a Treat Bag for dogs — the latter of which is not the only ghoulish item available for the furry best friend in your life, as there’s a Sandworm Collar and Leash as well.

Other noteworthy items are a Lydia Deetz Journal, a Loungefly site exclusive Beetlejuice Western Cosplay Mini Backpack, and a Waiting Room Four-Piece Pin Set. Finally, there are various apparel options for Beetlejuice fans, like a Sandworm Crossbody Bag alongside a t-shirt and hoodie that are styled with the character’s famous green, black, and white color scheme.

What Is ‘Beetlejuice’ About?