The Big Picture Although Tim Burton's directorial debut was in the popular Pee-wee's Big Adventure, the Michael Keaton-led Beetlejuice is the film that helped to launch Burton's career to the next level.

The Beetlejuice franchise expanded to include video games, a popular animated series, and a successful Broadway musical.

Beetlejuice continues to influence pop culture through merchandise and the highly anticipated upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

There aren’t many filmmakers working today whose voices are as singular as that of Tim Burton. With his unique blend of fantastical story elements, sensitive human melodrama, dark comedy, and shocking moments of horror, Burton’s films could not be mistaken for anyone else’s. Although he endeared himself as a blockbuster filmmaker with his duo of Batman films and received serious award season buzz for his work on the biopic Ed Wood, Burton’s career was launched to the next level thanks to the success of 1988’s Beetlejuice. Although a sequel spent many years in development hell, Beetlejuice inspired a massive popular culture franchise that lived on for many years since the original film.

Beetlejuice The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren Studio Warner Bros. Pictures

'Beetlejuice' Kicked off a Popular Culture Renaissance

Although his name has now become a brand, Burton was still a relatively untested filmmaker at the time of Beetlejuice's release. While his feature length directorial debut Pee-wee’s Big Adventure had been a significant hit, it had a more direct effect on advancing Paul Reubens’ career than Burton’s. However, Beetlejuice was a work of idiosyncratic originality that audiences simply couldn’t ignore. The film follows the young couple Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) after they are unexpectedly killed in a car accident. After discovering that their house has been reoccupied by the couple Charles (Jeffrey Jones) and Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara) and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), the Maitlands decide to hire the “bio-exorcist” known as “Betelgeuse” (Michael Keaton) to get rid of them.

Instantly hailed as a clever inversion of both the family dramedy and horror genre, Beetlejuice was a critical and commercial hit that won the Academy Award for Best Makeup. In addition to proving Keaton to be a box office star, Beetlejuice's success paved the way for Burton to have more creative control over his Batman films. Given the rise in multimedia tie-ins for successful family blockbusters, Beetlejuice inspired many early video game adaptations. The video game Adventures of Beetlejuice: Skeletons in the Closet was released for the new MS-DOS platform in 1990, and a Nintendo Entertainment System game was added in 1991. Following the previous games’ success, Rare released Beetlejuice: Horrific Hijinx from the Neitherworld! for the Nintendo Game Boy in 1992.

It was not unusual at the time of Beetlejuice's release for cartoon shows based on live-action movies to emerge; hits like Back to the Future, Jumanji, Ghostbusters, The Mighty Ducks, and Spaceballs all inspired animated programs that took on lives of their own. An animated Beetlejuice series ran for three seasons on ABC before a final season aired on Fox Kids in 1991. Leaning away from the horror elements and focusing more heavily on the characters’ interpersonal relationships, the Beetlejuice animated series focused on Lydia (Alyson Court) and Beetlejuice (Stephen Ouimette) going on adventures between the “mortal world” of Peaceful Pines in New England and the “Neitherworld” that contained ghosts. While certainly geared towards a younger audience, the Beetlejuice animated series contained a lot of the visual ingenuity and erratic humor that had made the film so iconic.

'Beetlejuice' Became a Broadway Hit

While it’s not unusual to see Broadway shows adapted to the big screen, it has become an increasingly popular trend to see original stage productions based on non-musical shows. While productions like Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Bring It On: The Musical became notorious failures, the Beetlejuice musical became a sensation in its own right when it hit Washington D.C. stages in 2018. The musical starred School of Rock: The Musical star Alex Brightman as the titular ghost, with a story by Scott Brown and Anthony King and lyrics from Eddie Perfect. Although Brightman’s performance certainly paid tribute to the great work that Keaton had done, the freedom of the stage production allowed him to add even more physical comedy.

Following the success of its initial productions, the Beetlejuice musical hit Broadway in 2019 and earned rave reviews, prompting tours in the United States, South Korea, and Brazil. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, which it would eventually lose to Hadestown. Although the musical added several new characters that weren’t present in Burton’s version, it did honor the original film with its use of practical effects. The use of pioneering makeup and creature designs was largely responsible for Beetlejuice's success, and that level of production value was rare to see in a stage production.

'Beetlejuice' Continues To Be Referenced

Although Burton’s films have offered diminishing returns in subsequent years thanks to disappointments like Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and the live-action remake of Dumbo, Beetlejuice continues to be a heavily cited property in other media. Following his appearance on Broadway, Brightman returned to voice Beetlejuice in the Teen Titans Go! episode “The Ghost With The Most” in 2020. In the episode, Beetlejuice teams up with Robin (Scott Menville), Raven (Tara Strong), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) to save the spirit of Halloween.

The success of the toys inspired by the Star Wars franchise inspired the creator at LEGO to begin adding more classic film properties to their product lines, including Beetlejuice. A LEGO Beetlejuice figure pack was released in September 2017 before the character appeared in the video game LEGO Dimensions, voiced by Christopher Swindle. Although there has yet to be a massive scale LEGO set based on the film, it's possible that more products will be released in conjunction with the release of the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Despite the popularity of the first film, a Beetlejuice sequel sat in development hell for over three decades due to disagreements about the direction of the story. Although a wild sequel that would’ve taken the character to Hawaii was once considered, the upcoming sequel appears to be introducing a new generation of characters with Jenna Ortega as Astrid, the daughter of Lydia. Although there are certainly high expectations for the new film, Beetlejuice remains one of the few classic properties that has yet to be sullied by a disappointing sequel.

