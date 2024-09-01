It has been a great time to be a Beetlejuice fan. Besides the exciting fact that the '80s horror-comedy icon is returning soon to the big screen with the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the anticipation has caused various popular companies to celebrate the Ghost With the Most with new merchandise. Warner Brothers is releasing multiple updated editions of the original film on 4K, Funko just unveiled their Pop collection for the upcoming sequel and BoxLunch has been outfitting fans with their new apparel collection. Also included in that undead madness has been NECA who debuted a series of action figures based on the Tim Burton franchise. Now, NECA and Kidrobot haveannounced that their Beetlejuice pieces will be available at Target stores.

For NECA, the previously announced Wedding Tuxedo Beetlejuice seven-inch figure with “Til Death Do Us Part” Backdrop will be a Target exclusive. Beetlejuice, a part of NECA's Tooney Terrors line, will also be sold in stores. This is a series that turns popular genre icons into Saturday morning cartoon versions of themselves. Beetlejuice is seen here in his main black-and-white striped suit look. He joins other horror stars like Wednesday Addams, Michael Myers, M3GAN, and Ghostface in this stylish figure series.

Then for Kidrobot, they’re bringing their signature brand of plushies to the Neitherworld. There’s Beetlejuice in Striped Suit Phunny Plush, Lydia Deetz in Red Wedding Dress Phunny Plush, Beetlejuice in Red Suit HugMe Plush with Snake Action, Bob, Scary Barbara and Scary Adam. The latter three are in the Phunny variety. NECA’s seven-inch Beetlejuice figure is the only one in this batch that’s a Target exclusive, but the retailer has been the one-stop shop for action figures and plushies for the last number of years. It sounds like Target will be your best bet to satisfy pop culture’s current Beetlejuice itch.

What Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has returned the Deetz family to their quaint yet strange Connecticut home that haunted them in the original cult classic. It’s been over 30 years and there’s been a death in the family. Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) has brought her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) along for the trip down memory lane as well. However, when Astrid gets trapped in the Neitherworld, Lydia must face her spooky past and get the help of our favorite Bio-Exorcist, Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), before it’s too late. The latter still isn't over Lydia leaving him at the altar all those years ago, could this finally be the chance to mend his broken heart? The original film is still beloved today due to its unhinged imagination and killer practical effects. From all the marketing and dance-worthy trailers thus far, the same seems to be true with this kooky sequel.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is crashing into theaters on September 6, 2024, with special early screenings happening a few days earlier on Wednesday, September 4. Before you head out to your local Target store.

