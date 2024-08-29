Conjure up your very own ghost with the most courtesy of The Op Games’ upcoming release, Ouija: Beetlejuice. You read that right! Now you can welcome Beetlejuice and all the other creatures and spirits of the afterlife into your home with a Ouija board designed with the upcoming premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in mind. Gather a group of one to three people over the age of 8 (which is apparently when the spirits will start talking to kids) and say Beetlejuice’s name three times to watch the mysteries unfold.

The design is a fun ode to the classic Tim Burton movie of 1988 and a foreshadowing of what’s to come from its eagerly-awaited sequel, that’s set to haunt theaters on September 6. Painted in green, black, and white, the colors are on-par with the titular ghoul’s iconic look, while the Ouija board’s overall vibe is giving gothic flair. The front of the box shows off Michael Keaton’s character, ready to raise some unholy hell with whoever dares to explore the contents inside. The bio-exorcist can be seen leaning up against some stone skeletons and gargoyles while a hungry sandworm zigzags its way across the bottom. If you’re looking for a fun new way to uncover the secrets of the afterlife while also showing off your love for Beetlejuice, this is the Ouija board for you!

What’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Image via The Op Games

Years before she was making a Ouija board on her wall to bring her character’s son home in Stranger Things, Winona Ryder starred as Lydia Deetz in Burton’s 1988 masterpiece, Beetlejuice. Now, she’s reprising the role in a film that will bring the comedic and dark tale of the grubbiest ghoul you’ve ever met to a new generation. Over 30 years since audiences left off with the Deetz family, Lydia, her husband Rory (Justin Theroux), their daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), and Lydia’s step-mother Delia (Catherine O’Hara) travel to the familiar town of Winter River after Charles Deetz’s passing. Just as Lydia was to her parents, Astrid is an unstoppably rebellious teen who soon finds the model of the town in the attic of the family’s home. Despite being warned by her mother to leave it alone, Astrid can’t help herself and unleashes Beetlejuice from his decades of waiting in the afterlife.

With an impressive cast, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will also feature the talents of Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and more.

The Op Games' Ouija: Beetlejuice is on sale now.