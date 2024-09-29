The recent success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reminded audiences that director Tim Burton has been a gifted cinematic artist for four decades. Rather than create a page-one reboot, Burton found a natural evolution for Michael Keaton’s troublemaking bio-exorcist and the quirky Deetz family. It took over 30 years for all the key players to agree on the right story. But at one time, a different idea for a Beetlejuice sequel would have done away with all the original characters except for the Ghost with the Most.

In 1990, original Beetlejuice co-screenwriter Warren Skaaren agreed to pen a draft for a follow-up. Instead of remaining inside Adam and Barbara Maitland’s (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) country home in Winter River, Skaaren shifted the story to Paris, where Beetlejuice would come in contact with a new couple to raise more mischief. Unfortunately, a real-life crisis prevented this version of a Beetlejuice sequel from ever getting past the first draft.

The Popularity Of The 'Beetlejuice' Animated Series Pushed WB To Make A Sequel

Warner Bros. was not prepared when 1988’s Beetlejuice won the hearts of critics and audiences. The intense visuals of the afterlife should have easily scared children. Yet, the comedic tone and Burton’s signature creature creations wowed their imaginations. Beetlejuice would go on to spawn a plethora of toys, video games, and a top-rated Saturday morning cartoon on ABC. The franchise potential in the character made Warner Bros. eager to get a sequel into production while the iron was hot.

According to "The Tim Burton Encyclopedia" by Samuel J. Umland, Skaaren jumped at the opportunity to write his take on the bio-exorcist's next chapter. The writer was responsible for bringing a lighter tone to the original movie’s screenplay, which was initially much darker and violent, much more in line with Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. Skaaren contributed more heart to the Maitlands’ marriage and the use of popular music to fit with Burton’s gothic but lighthearted direction. His efforts established a productive relationship with Burton, who would bring him on to rewrite Batman. It appeared as though Skaaren became Burton’s go-to screenwriter because his work captured Burton’s unique vision.

What Was 'Beetlejuice In Love' About?

Beetlejuice concludes with the Maitlands stopping the bio-exorcist from marrying Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), allowing both families to live in harmony in the Winter River country home. Ideally, the original story was neatly wrapped up for all the characters with no loose threads. This is where Skaaren’s sequel screenplay, titled Beetlejuice In Love, would take on a completely new setting in Paris with Keaton’s titular character and Sylvia Sidney’s afterlife caseworker Juno as the only returning characters. Loosely inspired by The Phantom of the Opera, the new story in Skaaren’s script follows a new couple, Leo and Julia, with the former dying in a freak accident falling off the Eiffel Tower while proposing marriage. Leo’s death summons Beetlejuice back to the living, where he pursues Julia as he did with Lydia in the original.

At first, Beetlejuice In Love reads like a rehash of the original. What makes the script different, however, is the way it puts more emphasis on the afterlife sequences of its predecessor. Parts of the animated series’ popularity with kids was that the episodes were mostly set in the “Netherworld” where Beetlejuice and Lydia had whimsical adventures. Skaaren’s script expands the universe through the Leo character. He navigates the afterlife which has the dead being forced into singing “We Are The World” type songs and has to find a way back to the living to stop Beetlejuice from marrying Julia.

Warren Skaaren's Passing Stalled Development on 'Beetlejuice In Love'

Only one week after Skaaren submitted his first draft of Beetlejuice In Love to Warner Bros., the writer learned that he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Skaaren put his career aside to get treatment until his untimely passing in December 1990. A new screenplay was commissioned by Jonathan Gems titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which featured the Deetz family in more prominent roles. Gems’ script went further along in development for a few years. However, as Burton got preoccupied with Batman Returns and The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Hawaii concept ceased development entirely.

While Skaaren’s involvement would have guaranteed some level of continuity for Beetlejuice as a character, the shortcoming of his script was the sudden shift in supporting characters. Beetlejuice was never the driving protagonist of the original narrative, as it was centered around the Maitlands and Lydia. Additionally, with the growing popularity of Lydia and her parents in the animated series, audiences would have been more invested in their journey than getting acquainted with entirely new characters. Fortunately, the sequel that made it to production, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, provided just the right amount of nostalgia and character development, making for a satisfying follow-up.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters.

