As Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues its remarkable box office run, crossing the $400 million mark globally, Michael Keaton, the iconic star of the film, isn’t entirely surprised by the movie’s success—though he admits he didn’t foresee it doing quite this well. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote his latest movie, Goodrich, Keaton shared his thoughts on the film’s warm reception and his long-standing desire to return to the role of the ghost with the most.

Returning to the role that cemented him as a beloved figure in pop culture, Keaton’s portrayal of Betelgeuse in the sequel is just as politically incorrect and wildly entertaining as ever. The film also sees the return of Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, now a (very distant) mother and host of the Ghost House with Lydia Deetz show, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, now a Soho art gallery host. Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Lydia’s teenage daughter Astrid, along with Justin Theroux as Lydia’s utterly insufferable boyfriend Rory, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's soul-sucking ex-wife Delores, and Willem Dafoe as former actor-turned-ghost detective Wolf Jackson. Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of box office performance, Keaton acknowledged:

"You really never know nowadays how movies are going to do at the box office. Things that I thought were gonna be hugely successful didn't perform. Then there are huge surprises."

When asked what it means to him that the Beetlejuice sequel has crossed $400 million globally, Keaton laughed, "A lot. A whole lot for a lot of different reasons. For a lot of somewhat obvious reasons. I knew it would do well. There's no way I knew it would do this well." Keaton, who had been pushing for a sequel for years, explained why he thought revisiting Beetlejuice made sense, both creatively and from a business perspective. "For years, I never understood, just from a cold-hearted business point of view, why they wouldn't pull the trigger on what I would say was about the only thing I would wanna do again is that movie," he said. "I made a push for it for a few years there. Then I would have years where I didn't think about it at all, or I'd say, ‘Yeah, I think we missed it, so let's just not worry about it anymore.'"

Despite the long wait, Keaton always had faith that the character of Betelgeuse and the world Tim Burton created would resonate with audiences. "But I always knew. I think the only reason you know some of this stuff is you'll be out, and somebody will say something like this gentleman here just said, ‘Man, Family Guy!’ You know what's out there." His co-star, Mila Kunis, chimed in, “Sure. People kept going up to you, and they're like, ‘Oh, Beetlejuice!’” which Keaton happily agreed with, adding, “It's my favorite thing! Plus, I loved it, and I knew it was unique. I knew it was unusual.”

Keaton’s belief in the film’s potential wasn’t just based on nostalgia, but on the strength of the material and the character.

“So, I always thought at worst — at worst — you have a strong opening. Film it in the studio, take the money, put it in the bank, and move on to the next thing. You hit a single at worst. So, no, I wasn't surprised by that, but did I expect this? No. But it's fun! Also, I love just that it's out there again.”

How Successful Has 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Been?

Close

Despite releasing in early September, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has shown impressive staying power, especially with its domestic haul of $275 million and an international total of $144 million, bringing its box office total to an impressive $420 million so far. With Halloween being the perfect time for Beetlejuice to thrive, the film is continuing to bring in the audiences, earning over $7 million in its sixth week (and actually earning more than Joker: Folie à Deux did in its second week) and breaking into the Top 15 Comedies of All Time at the Global Box Office, as well as the Top 5 Movies of 2024.