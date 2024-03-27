The Big Picture Beetlejuice's upcoming sequel embraces stop-motion effects, returning characters, and a star-studded cast for a quirky and rich experience.

A previous sequel idea, Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, centered on unique character expansions but was ultimately too zany for Warner Bros.

The success of the original film led to talks of sequels, with Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion among the many ideas considered by Tim Burton.

Beetlejuice is a timeless property that has yet to go out of style (stripes and all). Tim Burton's cult classic became a sleeper hit when it was released in 1988 and went on to inspire a slew of other successful properties featuring the "ghost with the most," from an animated spin-off to action figures to a successful musical with a fan base of its own. Now, the beloved bi-exorcist is back in the upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. The film has already given audiences a lot to look forward to with the announcement that it will embrace the stop-motion effects that made the world of the first film so quirky and rich. The film's first teaser trailer also offered a glimpse at both new characters, and returning favorites such as Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and, of course, Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. The star-studded sequel, slated for release in September 2024, was not the first attempt to get Keaton back in the iconic stripes, however.

Following the success of the original film, there were several ideas for a sequel. The one that made it furthest into development, though, was by far the most strange. Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian was not only one in the bunch of ideas pitched, there was actually a full-fledged script written and shopped around at Warner Bros. A peculiar genre mashup, the film would have centered on the titular demon, still pinning for Lydia, who is forced to summon him in Hawaii, where he would once again face off with the Deetz family, before being defeated by an unlikely adversary. Despite being a follow-up to one of their most popular films, the project was ultimately shelved in favor of another Burton character.

The Original 'Beetlejuice' Sequel Had a Zany Script

Beetlejuice was a smash hit when it was released in 1988, and talks of a sequel quickly began. Burton himself recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that ideas for a sequel had been floated around for years. "We talked about lots of different things," Burton told EW. "That was early on when we were going, Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice Goes West, whatever. Lots of things came up." The idea that made it furthest into development, though, was Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian.

A completed script was written by Jonathan Gems based on an idea by Burton. Described by Wicked Horror as Burton's desire to combine '60s surfer movies and German-expressionism, the script (which is available to read online), greatly expanded the characters of Beetlejuice and Lydia from the first film. Beetlejuice has been stripped of his "bio-exorcist" title and is back in the Netherworld, yearning for Lydia. The first scene sees him waking up next to his new girlfriend, Rita, and it's revealed that he's a cleaning staff member at a supermarket in hell. He is visited by a group of Hawaiian holy men who ask him to help scare an inbound group of developers off of the island of Kanooka. Beetlejuice, unfortunately, can't help without his bio-exorcist license. What the ghost doesn't know is that the inbound developer is Charles Deetz, and he's on his way to Kanooka along with Lydia, Delia, and Otho. Noticeably absent from the script are Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), who only get a single reference.

Charles plans to build a massive resort on Kanooka, and Lydia has retreated into her sad isolation. She befriends a group of surfers and even develops a crush on one of them; a boy named Kimo. Lydia soon discovers she has magical powers that allow her to call waves in from the sea, which is a side effect of her time with Adam and Barbara. Her surfer friends quickly accept her because of this, and she joins in their efforts to protest Charles' new resort. That is until her friends are apprehended for kidnapping Charles. Lydia meets with a medicine man named Mr. Maui to consult with him about summoning Beetlejuice to help save her friends and stop Charles' efforts. She travels to the Netherworld and makes Beetlejuice sign a contract to prevent any of the unsavory "funny business" from the first film. Beetlejuice, desperately (and creepily) in love with Lydia, agrees. He helps free her friends, but, in true Beetlejuice fashion, things go awry.

Jealous of Lydia's attraction to Kimo, Beetlejuice uses a love potion to make Lydia fall in love with him. Beetlejuice and Kimo face off in a surf contest in hopes of impressing Lydia. Beetlejuice wins, but before he can trick Lydia into one of the most toxic movie marriages of all time, a goddess claiming to be Beetlejuice's mother appears and awakes Lydia. Enraged, Beetlejuice turns himself into what he calls "Juicifer," and sets out to kill everyone on the island. Lydia uses her newfound powers to call the waves to wash away a group of tiki statues that Beetlejuice has made his minions, causing the demon to set his sights on killing Lydia. It seems the Deetz family is doomed, until Otho reveals himself an unlikely hero by calling out Beetlejuice's name three times and sending him back to the netherworld, and the Deetz family gets a happy ending. Even Beetlejuice finds happiness back in the Netherworld when he accidentally takes the love potion he used on Lydia and falls madly for his girlfriend, Rita.

Why 'Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian' Never Got Made

Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian was a tough sell. According to Far Out Magazine, Warner Bros. wasn't all that interested in the script and instead wanted Burton and Keaton to re-team for a follow-up to the massive success that was Batman, a franchise that would also find itself in a strange state eventually. Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian went into development hell for years, until 1997 when, according to Wicked Horror, Jonathan Gems realized time had run out on making the film. The idea for a Beetlejuice sequel was not completely out of the question, with Burton hinting at the possibility of another film to Collider as early as 2016. Now, the Juice is loose, with Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice finally making the dreams of a sequel a reality, albeit with a story set far away from the Hawaiian islands.

Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian was a wild notion. On one hand, the script was filled with expansions on beloved characters but was just a little too zany for Warner Bros. to greenlight. Luckily for us, audiences will soon summon the iconic bio-exorcist again when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters this September.

Beetlejuice is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

