Of all of their darkly wild and wonderful pairings through the years, nothing quite sums up the wacky personalities of filmmaker Tim Burton and leading man Michael Keaton more than 1988’s Beetlejuice. Crass, grubby, and comedically grim, the movie remains a classic for a reason and recently found itself celebrating the arrival of a sequel, with the money-making follow-up, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, arriving in cinemas at the end of last summer. Now, audiences can relive the titular undead ghoul’s glory days, as the movie that started it all is haunting a new streaming platform, digging itself out from the ground and arriving on Peacock just in time for the new year.

A feast for the eyes, Beetlejuice’s creative team truly went the extra mile when bringing the feature to electrifying life. The practical effects are enough of a reason for audiences to tune in to this classic piece of cinema, but the performances by Keaton, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the ensemble really seal the deal. Enjoying some time away from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives, married couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), retreat to their vacation home in Winter River, Connecticut for a little rest and relaxation. While there, the pair lose their lives in a car accident, and wind up haunting their home away from home. But, when a new family moves in, they need some help to scare them away, which is how they first come into contact with a self-proclaimed bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse (Keaton), who runs amuck and causes chaos in his wake.

With a hefty side of support coming from comedy legend Catherine O’Hara and a score by Danny Elfman, Beetlejuice became one of the most popular titles of the year. Blowing its $15 million budget out of the water, the feature raked in an impressive $84 million, and was also a hit among critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature sits with the Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 83%. And, remember those practical effects we mentioned above? The makeup team received a very special honor when they were nominated for an Academy Award for their breathtaking design work.

‘Beetlejuice’ Lives Again with 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Close

Like other ‘80s movies that have received sequels all these years later, the time was finally right for the same to happen to Beetlejuice, with the follow-up, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arriving in cinemas at the end of last summer. Reprising their roles from the initial installment, Keaton was back as the titular undead grub, while O’Hara and Ryder returned to their places as Deetz gals, Delia and Lydia, respectively. Joining the cast on a brand-new adventure alongside the undead is a lineup that includes Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and more.

For now, head over to Peacock to see where the madness began with Beetlejuice now streaming.

Your changes have been saved Beetlejuice The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Catherine O'Hara , Michael Keaton , Geena Davis , Alec Baldwin , Winona Ryder , Jeffrey Jones Runtime 92 minutes Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren Story By Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson Budget $15 million Studio(s) The Geffen Film Company Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Sequel(s) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK