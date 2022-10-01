It’s officially the Halloween season which means it's time to start watching your favorite horror movies. In the last number of weeks, all the different streaming services and networks have been unveiling their chilling Halloween lineups. Now, HBO Max has revealed their 2022 Halloween library, and it has something for every horror fan to sink their bloodthirsty teeth into.

The streamer’s “House of Halloween” event will kick off on Saturday, October 1. On their Halloween spotlight page, the list of titles includes all-time classics like The Exorcist, The Shining, Young Frankenstein, The Fly (1986), Beetlejuice, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Conjuring. If you are looking for a modern classic, the event will feature Mike Flanagan’s masterpiece Doctor Sleep, Robert Eggers' The Witch, The Blair Witch Project, Scooby-Doo (2002), Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride, and Malignant. In terms of major franchises, the upcoming event will have all the Nightmare on Elm Street films except The Dream Master, every Final Destination film except the fourth entry, all The Omen films except the 2006 remake, and The Conjuring trilogy.

On the television side of things the streamer will have iconic cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? and Courage the Cowardly Dog along with YA hits like The Vampire Diaries.

If you can’t decide on what to watch, a new version of the event’s door system is returning. Last year viewers could select a movie or TV show at random; they were given three options: “Not Scary”, “Scary”, and “Very Scary”. This year viewers will be given even more options in the form of tarot cards. This year, there will be six cards to choose from. 'The Fool' gives you a horror comedy title, 'The Magician' will give you a fantasy/magical title, 'The Devil' gives you a demon/possession title, 'The Executioner' gives you a slasher title, 'The Lover' gives you a romantic horror title, and 'The Creature' gives you a creature feature. This feature made HBO Max one of the best Halloween streamers last year, and it’s great to see that it's coming back in a more refined way. Like hunting for candy on Halloween night, you gleefully never know what you are going to get with these tarot cards full of surprises.

Halloween has always been a great excuse for movie fans to expand their horror knowledge and knock off some spooky films on your watch list. Whether it's a classic like Night of the Living Dead or modern gems like It (2017), HBO Max is going to be a necessity this season due to its wide array of killer titles. House of Halloween starts October 1. The titles listed here are only a taste of the wonderful horrors that await you on HBO Max. You can view the streamer’s entire genre catalog, which includes other haunting titles like Halloween Kills and Poltergeist, by visiting their website now.