Although Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a box office success and is still going strong at the global box office, what most people seem to be forgetting about is that there is already a sequel to the original Beetlejuice, which some of us grew up watching (including yours truly). Beetlejuice: The Animated Series was a hit on ABC's Saturday mornings between 1989 and 1991, and it introduced a whole new generation to the Ghost With the Most.

The ‘Beetlejuice’ Animaed Show Is Very Different From the Original Movie

Close

Beetlejuice was a hit when it came out in 1988, but it still isn't the kind of movie people would take children to watch. The humor is both very adult for younger audiences, and that was true for many other box office hits at that time, like Ace Ventura and even Back to the Future, getting animated series of their own to ride the wave of their success. Fortunately, both the Beetlejuice movie and the cartoon are perfect, although very different.

The cartoon was developed by Tim Burton himself, who has always been very smart about creating great family-friendly stories. For the animated series, many concepts about the movie had to be adjusted for the younger audience. The Afterlife, for example, was renamed Neitherworld, and Beetlejuice himself (Michael Keaton in the movies, Stephen Ouimette in the cartoon) had to be toned down, of course. Instead of wanting to marry Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder in the movies, Alyson Court in the cartoon), he is simply her best friend, helping her go through the tribulations of growing up as a "strange and unusual" young girl in the very normal and ordinary town of Peaceful Pines.

Still, the essence of what Beetlejuice is about is untouched in the animated series. The Ghost With the Most remains chaotic and mischievous, leading to some pretty funny situations that resonate well with the original movie's concept. Throughout the series, he and Lydia throw spooky birthday parties, go on vacation with the Deetzes, and even open a spooky boutique — or, better yet, a "bootique" — always causing as much trouble in the living world as they do in the Neitherworld.

The Cartoon Helped To Introduce Many Young Kids to the ‘Beetlejuice’ Universe

One of the best things about Beetlejuice is that it has a whole universe, complete with its unique rules and aesthetic. The strange creatures, for example, bring a weird and eerie atmosphere to the Neitherworld, which had to be replicated in the animated series. So, even though the original movie wasn't really meant for kids, the animation succeeded in bringing them to that universe. Kids in the 1990s were already screaming Beetlejuice's name three times before becoming old enough to watch the movie, and every sandlot was an opportunity to go to Sandwormland (Titan in the movies) to play with Sandworms.

A lot of the series' success is due to its unique animation. Even though it's a children's show, the series is still Beetlejuice, and the animation keeps in sync with the movies' dark and surreal aesthetic. Eccentric characters with exaggerated designs are everywhere in the Neitherworld, and the show’s design blends gothic elements with a cartoonish twist — Beetlejuice is often portrayed with dramatic, jagged lines, a slightly distorted face, and his iconic striped suit. Lydia also has her special look, and some of us who grew up watching the cartoon are even a little disappointed that she never wears her iconic spider web red tunic in live-action. The settings often convey an eerie atmosphere that feels almost dreamlike, which is another thing that comes straight from the movie.

It may be meant for children, but Beetlejuice: The Animated Series is bound to entertain everyone who has at least some sympathy for the Ghost With the Most. It uses slapstick, puns, and exaggerated scenarios to appeal to younger audiences, but those are hardly reserved only for kids. Beetlejuice’s antics are more mischievous than menacing, and the series often leans into absurdist humor, with physical comedy and over-the-top reactions that are typical of animated children's shows. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice may be the big screen sequel, but The Animated Series paved a lot of the way for its success three decades earlier — and prepared the kids who are now adults for the Neitherworld, too.

Beetlejuice: The Animated Series is available to stream on Tubi TV in the U.S.

Beetlejuice Release Date September 9, 1989 Cast Stephen Ouimette , Alyson Court , Tabitha St. Germain , Elizabeth Hanna , Roger Dunn Main Genre Animation Seasons 4

WATCH ON TUBI TV