In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.

The origins of a Beetlejuice sequel

The story of the Beetlejuice sequel begins in 1990 when a script was commissioned by Burton for a follow-up to this movie entitled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. That striking title, which admittedly sounds like a parody moniker for a potential Beetlejuice follow-up, was there right from the get-go. Jonathan Gems was tasked with coming up with a sequel for this project, with Gems telling Fangoria Magazine in 1997 that the concept was based on Burton's amusement at the thought of blending Beetlejuice's macabre vibe with a classic beach movie. Of course, that dissonance just made the concept more tantalizing to the director. Gems got down to brass tacks on penning a new script that could live up to the legacy of the beloved original.

Surprisingly, the project made advancements from here and even secured the participation of Keaton and co-star Winona Ryder. However, Burton’s busy schedule was a big obstacle to getting this project off the ground. The director was incredibly in demand at that point and was deep in production on another Warner Bros. sequel, Batman Returns. Beetlejuice’s return would have to wait for another day.

But just like Keaton’s mischievous entity, this Beetlejuice sequel refused to die. In 1996, Burton reached out to Kevin Smith to tackle the project. The filmmaker behind Clerks has made it clear in comments he’s made at various speaking engagements that he wasn’t impressed with the prospect of doing a Beetlejuice sequel, let alone one whose entire existence hinged on shifting the action to Hawaii. Once again, busy schedules ensured that this iteration of the sequel would never move forward, as Burton and Smith quickly shifted their attention to Superman Lives for Warner Bros.

At this point, a key recurring problem for a prospective Beetlejuice sequel in the 1990s became apparent. The idea of exploiting the Beetlejuice brand name was clearly enticing to Warner Bros. brass, and Burton had an equally apparent passion for revisiting this universe. However, it was always getting usurped by other projects that either had more marketing potential for Warner Bros. or that Burton was more creatively committed to. A potential Beetlejuice sequel was stuck in a state of limbo, where it was always important enough to secure a new screenwriter to pen a new draft, but never important enough to get green-lit.

The Beetlejuice sequel that died ... and lived again!

By the late 1990s, Gems, in that Fangoria interview, confirmed the project was finally dead. The original concept, which would’ve followed up shortly after the events of Beetlejuice, was no longer possible given that Ryder had already aged a whole decade since the original film. Plus, though not mentioned in the 1997 interview, it’s important to remember that revelation occurred as the relationship between Burton and Warner Bros. soured. Mars Attacks! had turned into a box office disappointment for the studio in the final weeks of 1996, while Superman Lives was struggling to get off the ground. Unsurprisingly, subsequent Tim Burton movies like Sleepy Hollow or Big Fish would be made at studios outside of Warner Bros., the home of Beetlejuice.

Time passed. The world did just fine without a Beetlejuice sequel. But in 2011, something stirred on the Warner Bros. lot. It was that Beetlejuice follow-up being given a new lease on life. Seth Grahame-Smith, who had penned the script for the 2012 Tim Burton film Dark Shadows, was now writing a brand new script for a Beetlejuice sequel. Once again, the box office performance of recent Burton movies undoubtedly impacted the state of Beetlejuice 2, though this time the impact was positive. One year earlier, Burton’s Alice in Wonderland turned into a massive $1+ billion worldwide hit. To boot, 1980s nostalgia was beginning to grip pop culture. Suddenly, the prospect of making a follow-up to a beloved 1980s Tim Burton movie sounded mighty enticing to Warner Bros. executives.

The following year, Grahame-Smith confirmed that he’d talked with Keaton extensively about the character of Beetlejuice, with the actor apparently being incredibly enthusiastic about the idea of reprising the role. This screenwriter also confirmed that this follow-up would be set decades after the original film while acknowledging all the comedic possibilities in having the ageless Beetlejuice interact with an ever-changing world.

From here, the prospective Beetlejuice sequel made small but notable steps towards existing. It would take until January 2015, though, for Grahame-Smith to confirm that Beetlejuice 2 would start shooting soon. The hope now was for a Beetlejuice sequel to be the very next Tim Burton movie after the filmmaker finished up his obligations of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. The timing here was perfect since Keaton was kicking off his renaissance after headlining Birdman. What better way to celebrate his return to the A-list than by getting a Beetlejuice sequel finally off the ground?

Of course, even with Ryder confirming in August 2015 that she’d be back for this follow-up, the Beetlejuice sequel did not start shooting right after Peregrine’s, even though the actress was also entering a renaissance period in July 2016 with the debut of Stranger Things. Once again, this follow-up was stuck in development Hell. The problem here appears to be juggling the busy schedules of Keaton and Ryder, who were very busy in their career resurgences (those seasons of Stranger Things are not shot over a handful of weekends!) There was no way audiences would turn out for another Beetlejuice if Burton, Keaton, and Ryder were not all back. Keeping that in mind, the Beetlejuice sequel gathered dust waiting for the stars to align and for the trio to be available.

The slow demise of Beetlejuice 2

By May 2016, Burton revealed that he was still itching to get the movie off the ground, but that he was waiting for a story to present itself that demanded a sequel happen. Externally, Burton’s career trajectory was likely also playing a factor in studio enthusiasm for a Beetlejuice sequel. Dark Shadows and Big Eyes had both struck out at the box office and put Burton in a bit of a box-office slump. He was far from toxic to audiences (as seen by him helming a Dumbo remake for Disney in the years immediately afterward), but he also wasn’t a surefire hit-maker anymore. Warner Bros. may not have been chomping at the bit at this point to get Beetlejuice 2 rolling.

By the time Burton was out promoting Dumbo (which paired the filmmaker up with Keaton again) in March 2019, the filmmaker was extremely grim about the prospect of Beetlejuice 2. His only comments about the film at this time were quick comments doubting it would ever happen before urging reporters to move on to other questions. Beetlejuice 2 had been stuck in limbo before, but after nearly a decade of trying to get the project off the ground, it looked like it was officially dead.

But that rascally Beetlejuice is never fully down, as seen by how, three years after Burton's pessimistic comments, Plan B, a production company co-founded by Brad Pitt, jumped on to help finance Beetlejuice 2. Though it sounded like an extremely promising prospect on paper, at the time, it was noted that there was no creative talent attached to this iteration of the project, not even a screenwriter. In the nearly 12 months since this news, there have been no further developments on Beetlejuice 2 save for Burton saying in an October 2022 interview that he’d been spit-balling ideas for a follow-up. Still, Burton still didn’t sound confident he’d have much involvement in the film, if it even happened.

Beetlejuice 2 has had a strange existence, to say the least. Creating a sequel to a hit movie like Beetlejuice sounds like something Hollywood studio executives could do in their sleep. Unfortunately, trying to make something that appeases all the primary creative parties so deeply involved in this franchise, not to mention the constantly fluctuating viability of Tim Burton movies at the box office, has helped to keep it on the sidelines. Perhaps someday audiences will get to see a Beetlejuice follow-up in theaters, but as the constant failed versions of the project prove, one would be wise not to hold their breath for such a project to suddenly come springing to life.