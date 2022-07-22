The whimsical and macabre creations from L.A.-based designers Micheline Pitt and Lynh Haaga have come together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, to present a Beetlejuice-inspired collaboration fit to impress in this world and the next. The two fashion houses, Vixen by Micheline Pitt and La Femme En Noir have joined forces to create a collection of skirts, dresses, accesories and more that evoke the strange and unusual aesthetics of the afterlife and the living, paying homage to the classic Tim Burton film. This brand-new retro-inspired line is available for order July 22 and Collider has the opportunity to share an exclusive first look!

Vixen founder and La Femme En Noir co-founder Micheline Pitt is sharing a brand-new collection of 1988's Beetlejuice-inspired pieces from her Vixen line, but this time she's teaming up with La Femme co-founder Lynh Haaga to bring their customers a marriage of styles. While the Vixen line is bubbly and playful, La Femme En Noir features darker pieces with a gothic fashion-forward appeal. Having spent the last two years hard at work on these designs, the two founders are especially excited to unveil the Beetlejuice line together, teaming up for the first time in history.

Having been profoundly changed by the works of Burton, Pitt's past collections, and even her own style, have been deeply influenced by the vibrancy of colors and patterns in films like 2017's IT, Ghostbusters and more. Crediting her fascination with what Beetlejuice's Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) would describe as "strange and unusual" to her grandfather's passion for horror (which she now shares), Pitt is dedicated to tailoring unique designs made to fit sizes XS through 4X that are retro and otherworldly. For the Beetlejuice line, Pitt said she was "...enamored by the vivid colors of the afterlife and the multi-decade inspired designs," and felt prompted to partner with her long-time friend and La Femme co-founder, Haaga.

Pitt on the Vixen X La Femme En Noir collaboration:

“It was truly a wild experience to create these high end collections from a film that will continueto be loved for generations to come. Lynh Haaga and myself spent the last two years designingand working on this massive collection that captures so many iconic characters for the first timein fashion. Never in the history of our brands have we combinedforces to release a duallicensing collection, until now."

Vixen's sister company, La Femme En Noir, is co-founded and owned by fashion powerhouse Haaga, who, with over two decades in the fashion industry, is providing her clients with a "luxury gothic style." La Femme is the shadowy counterpart to Vixen's girlish pieces, summoning inspiration from horror films like Ridley Scott's iconic Alien and Burton's Corpse Bride and Sleepy Hollow. With the Beetlejuice partnership, Haaga brought the ghoulish afterlife to Pitt's ehtereal flamboyance, neatly completing their intrepid creations. For Haaga, it was the "...bizarre, fun, weirdo" aesthetics of the film that captivated her.

Haaga on her inspiration from the film:

"The bold fashion,spectacular imaginative characters and their makeup FX are what I remembered the most.Micheline and I are so thrilled to debut this exciting collection full of what inspired us the mostfromthis movie; tailored black and white stripes, statement shoulders, late 80’s shapes, andthematic prints. We had so much fun designing the collections, and for La FemmeEn Noir andVixen by Micheline Pitt it was a chance to collaborate together to showcase both brands’ styleinto one bold collection."

Their massive new collection features one-of-a-kind pieces that highlight characters and special moments from Beetlejuice like the black and white striped corset blazer and pencil skirt, inspired by the ghost with the most himself. Other stand-out items include the Sandworm Spectacles; a silhouetted dress inspired by Lydia Deetz's blood-red wedding gown; a number of items inspired by the iconic and criminally underappreciated Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara); the Miss Argentina Dress from the afterlife waiting room and so many more high-femme designs. Pitt and Haaga offer accessories from Delia Deetz's glove headband to the Recently Deceased handbag made to look exactly like the book in the film.

The film that inspired these gorgeous designs is a 1988 Burton classic, starring a pre-Batman Michael Keaton as the mischievous Betelgeuse the Bio-Exorcist. The movie follows the untimely death of a young couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) who find themselves struggling in the afterlife for ownership of their home when a new family moves in. In order to rid themselves of the obnoxious couple and their charming, but strange, daughter (Ryder), Adam and Barbara seek out the human pest-control Betelgeuse via his Bio-Exorcist ad (which fans can now purchase as an adorable handbag from the collection). Unfortunately, Betelgeuse isn't a charitable ghost and the price for his unorthodox methods is steep.

The Beetlejuice X Vixen and Beetlejuice X La Femme En Noir collections are available to order now on their websites. Check out photos from their collection below, and a sneak peek at Burton's upcoming Netflix series Wednesday:

