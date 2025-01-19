Aaron Fradkin’s 2024 horror film Beezel wastes no time delivering chills. In just an hour and twenty minutes, this familial haunted house anthology invites viewers to step into a cursed, suburban New England home, weaving together three supernatural tales that span six decades. However, what truly sets the film apart is Fradkin’s real-life connection to the haunted house, making it an authentic suburban nightmare.

What is 'Beezel' About?

The anthology begins with Apollo, a young filmmaker, visiting a home in Western Massachusetts to create a short documentary about the homeowner, Harold Weems. Accused of killing his wife and son in their own home, Weems personally hires Apollo to make a documentary about the crime, pleading his innocence. Within just minutes of screen time, Mr. Weems asserts an unsettling presence, putting not only the audience but Apollo on edge. Setting a similar tension as Jordan Peele’s Get Out, it becomes increasingly clear that Apollo, who is a young Black man, is in grave danger if he does not leave.

Decades later, Naomi, a home care nurse, arrives to care for Harold Weems’ second wife, who is now bedridden. While tending to her patient, the nurse discovers a tape recorder left by the previous caretaker containing chilling warnings about Mrs. Weems and the house. As Mrs. Weems mutters horrifying things in her sleep and shadowy figures lurk outside the home, Naomi becomes increasingly aware that something is not right and she is not safe in this stranger’s home at night.

The final story follows the main protagonists, Mrs. Weems’ estranged son, Lucas, and his wife, Nova (played by Fradkin’s wife, Victoria Fratz Fradkin). After inheriting the house following her death, Lucas attempts to sell the house despite its deadly reputation. However, the couple’s brief stay awakens the bloodthirsty, blind witch who has lived beneath the house for decades.

The Director Has A Personal Relationship to the Film

Image via Social House Films.

The haunted house featured in Beezel is actually Fradkin’s childhood home in Northampton, Massachusetts. In an interview with the Valley Advocate, Fradkin shared, “And from what everybody tells me, the place is most certainly haunted. It only felt right that we shoot something there.” This choice wasn’t just sentimental—it added a layer of authenticity to the film’s eerie atmosphere. Shooting in a house filled with decades of spooky stories only adds to the film’s story, which is about the same thing.

While the real New England home might not contain a bloodthirsty witch, it is a spine-chilling setting for the film. Many of Fradkin’s family members and friends are convinced the house is haunted, which is why his production team was so small and his mother refused to watch the film until after they sold the house. Fradkin told ScreenAnarchy, “It was actually really easy to tap into all the creepy things I imagined as a kid growing up in that house.” Fradkin also admitted that as a child he was terrified to be alone in the house, especially at night, when creaks and noises would travel throughout. With eerie real life details such as a hidden hatch beneath the bathroom sink and a dark crawl space in the basement, the house is perfect for a story about suburban secrets.

'Beezel's Believability is Enhanced By Its Location