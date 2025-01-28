Josko Luketin is apologizing to Vanja Grbic for his unsolicited filming of a sex tape during their roller-coaster romance. During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 22, “Tell All, Part 3,” Luketin and Grbic hashed out the tumultuous moments of their relationship.

During the episode, Josko Luketin, who joined virtually from Croatia, spent the first few minutes throwing shade at Grbic. He dragged the reality TV star by criticizing her as a mother figure as well as mocking her sexual preferences. So naturally, Vanja Grbic wasn’t going to sit back and take all the heat from Josko Luketin, so she retaliated by exposing how he filmed a sex tape of them without her knowledge. She further dragged him through the mud by noting that Luketin prided himself in doing so as Grbic expressed how she felt violated by the same in the following words:

“Without my consent, without my knowledge, [he] violated my privacy, my body.”

Josko Luketin admitted to filming the sex tape, and while he initially argued that he had procured consent, eventually, he cracked and confessed that Vanja Grbic had never given him permission to film. Luketin gave weak reasoning by stating that he had built a narrative in his head that he had procured consent, but in reality, it wasn’t there. He proceeded to apologize profusely to Vanja Grbic, failing the vibe check once again by reasoning that he did it to “spice things up.”

Vanja Grbic Had Been Vocal About Her Trust Issues With Men Throughout the Season