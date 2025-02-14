90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Loren Allen received some hurtful comments that actually had me feeling bad for the series' villainous star. Almost from the moment Loren appeared on-screen, I, like most fans, knew that he was different. Similar to Kyle Gordy, the sperm donor who appeared in 90 Day: Love in Paradise, there was something off about this star. Loren lived in Vegas, working three jobs, but couldn't afford rent. As a result, he would live on friends' couches while also occasionally sleeping with them.

Instead of being transparent with his love interest Faith Gatoc Tulod, Loren brushed the truth under rugs with vague explanations until an STI made it impossible for him to play his game. Throughout their time on screen, most of his secrets and bizarre behavior came to light and Shaun Robinson, the Tell All host, was able to uncover more alarming details. However, while I agree Loren is one of the franchise's most loathsome villains, I thought the star was treated unfairly at the Tell All.

Everyone At the '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Tell All Ganged Up On Loren Allen