The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day couple Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah are barely a week into their marriage and their relationship is turning out just like I predicted. The archetype of Tigerlily and Adnan's relationship is one seen on 90 Day Fiancé numerous times. Many stars on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, like Nicole El Sherbiny, have dated Muslim partners, and they all seem to have a similar storyline.

Most often, the women realize the Muslim culture and their partners are far too strict for their liking. The case for Tigerlily and Adnan is no different. The couple got married as soon as she arrived, and now she's realizing her husband is full of double standards. However, while I anticipated some of Tigerlily's actions and thoughts, one particular aspect about the independent entrepreneur was blowing my mind.

I Predicted 'Before the 90 Days' Tigerlily Taylor Would Be Unhappy

Image via TLC

When Tigerlily first introduced herself to the franchise, she revealed she came from a controlling marriage. While she lived a luxurious life, she was unhappy with her relationship and referred to her past life as a “golden bird cage.” This piece of information was crucial, and automatically I knew Tigerlily wouldn't be happy with her relationship with Adnan. As a loyal 90 Day Fiancé viewer, I'm familiar with the Muslim culture and how Americans often think their rules are controlling and strict. Tigerlily was optimistic though, but I wasn't. It was important to Tigerlily that she's in an equal relationship and I knew her expectations were a little too high.

Unfortunately, my predictions were true. Their first day went as smoothly as possible, but their dynamic shifted quickly. Once they were married, Adnan was strict about Tigerlily talking to or being alone with other men. The Before the 90 Days star even put a timer on and kicked the hairstylist out once the time was up. To take this a step further, while he's demanding Tigerlily change his ways, he's walking around topless and talking to other women, causing Tigerlily to grow annoyed and confused by double standards.

'90 Day Fiancé' Tigerlily Has Only Been Married For a Few Days

Close

While I expected Tigerlily to be taken aback and question her decision, I didn't expect her to draw these conclusions so quickly into their marriage. Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny were married for five years before they realized their relationship might not work. Nicole even tried to practice the Muslim culture to improve their marriage. Similarly, Nicole Nafziger also struggled with the Muslim culture while she dated Azan Tefou for five years. She wasn't aware of all the rules either, but she was a little more open-minded than Tigerlily. In general, I've noticed it takes these 90 Day Fiancé couples years to come to the realization that their interfaith relationship might not be suitable for them.

Especially if the couple is already married. Most times, I've seen partners go above and beyond to strengthen their marriage. Meanwhile, Tigerlily has been complaining about the double standards since the day after they got married. She even started employing some petty tactics and told Adnan if he could be shirtless, so could she. While having a strong woman who stands up for herself is refreshing, I'm mystified by how quickly the relationship has gone sour, especially since Tigerlily seemed very confident about her decision earlier in the series.

Tigerlily seems like a strong woman and the Before the 90 Day star is sticking up for herself early. Tigerlily is embracing qualities I don't see in the franchise often. However, she also made a rash decision which caused her to be more forceful about her boundaries. In the end, if Adnan's double standards are already stressing Tigerlily, and she has to uphold her boundaries so early in the relationship, I wonder how quickly their relationship might disintegrate and if the couple is as compatible as she hoped.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017

