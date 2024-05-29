The Big Picture Before Dawn focuses on the bonds formed by Australian soldiers during WWI.

The movie combines blockbuster production values with emotional depth, similar to modern war classics.

Directed by Jordon Prince-Wright, the movie is set to premiere on July 19 in theaters and digital.

It's never a bad time to kick back and watch a war movie. While the genre greatly teaches and reminds us about the horrors of war, it never ceases to amaze the amount of different stories that can be harvested from it. Today, Well Go USA shared with Collider an exclusive trailer for Before Dawn, a World War I movie that centers around the participation of Australian soldiers in the conflict — a side of the story that isn't normally covered. The movie is set to premiere on July 19.

The trailer for Before Dawn makes it clear that it will be all about the bonds that the soldiers form when they're fighting together. Those bonds are often what help to keep them sane and alive, not only because the fellow soldiers are the only human connection they have during such a dark time, but also because they have to look out for each other on the trenches and in the field.

It also looks like the Before Dawn team made the most of the movie's production values. Despite the limited release, the movie has the makings of a blockbuster, with some larger-than-life action pieces and the tension that mirrors other modern war classics such as Saving Private Ryan and 1917. At the same time, it looks like Before Dawn never forgets that it's depicting a pretty bleak moment in history, so there will also be plenty of moments where viewers will need to have a box of tissues at the ready.

Who's The Team Behind 'Before Dawn?'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Before Dawn is directed by Jordon Prince-Wright, who is following up his feature film directing debut The Decadent and Depraved. The screenplay is written by Jarrad Russell, who makes his feature film writing debut after working on the visual effects team of movies such as 2020's Children of the Corn. The script hails from a story and characters that Russell developed with Prince-Wright.

The cast of Before Dawn features Peter Sullivan (in his breakout role), Levi Miller (A Wrinkle in Time), Travis Jeffery (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Myles Pollard (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Tim Franklin (The Fall Guy), Jordan Dulieu (One Night), Oscar Millar (It Only Takes a Night), Ed Oxenbould (The Visit) and Stephen Peacocke (Me Before You).

Before Dawn premieres simultaneously in theaters and on Digital on July 19. You can watch our exclusive trailer above, and check out the poster below: