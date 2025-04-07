A decade ago, writer and director David Robert Mitchell shook up the horror world with It Follows. Starring Maika Monroe, It Follows got the attention of audiences through its unique premise of a deadly, stalking entity that's passed through sex, but what gave the film its punch was how real it felt. This is because not only did Mitchell film in real-life Detroit suburbs, but his characters were written to act like real teenagers. They can be lazy and carefree, yet they have close bonds with one another. Still, it's their inexperience at life that makes them the perfect targets, and when evil strikes, they have no idea what to do. These characters were lifelike and compelling even without the plot. Take out the horny demon, and you've got another one of David Robert Mitchell's films, The Myth of the American Sleepover. This was his first film, and it's the perfect nostalgia trip if you ever want to revisit your youth. So, before you watch the sequel to It Follows, They Follow, which is in development now, catch up on where Mitchell started.

What Is 'The Myth of the American Sleepover' About?