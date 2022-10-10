Even before 'Iron Man' kickstarted the MCU in 2008, Marvel on film had hit some high highs.

The MCU is a powerhouse in the movie industry;it has become the largest film franchise ever by a substantial margin. Before the MCU was created in 2008 with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, Marvel put out a string of movies, some with sequels, that varied from truly awful (Man-Thing [2005), Elektra [2005]) to beloved and hailed as some of the best superhero movies to date (Spider-Man 2 [2004], X2 [2003]).

Since the MCU started in '08, any movie after that, even those a part of the Fox Marvel Universe, doesn't qualify for this list. So X-Men: First Class(2011) and Deadpool(2016) are off the list, but there were over a dozen films released by Marvel before the MCU.

'Daredevil' (2003), Tomatometer: 44%

A younger audience will recognize Ben Affleck today as Batman, but many will never forget his first stint in spandex as the blind Catholic lawyer Matt Murdock, Daredevil. Michael Clarke Duncan was Kingpin, and Colin Farrell played Bullseye, two of Daredevil's most popular villains. Jennifer Garner also played Murdock's love interest, Elektra, and she also got her own movie (it was a box-office bomb).

Both villains would go on to be the main antagonist of season's one and three of Netflix's Daredevil run, and while Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) is confirmed to be back, Bullseye is surely to make a return at some point for the Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again series.

'Blade' (1998), Tomatometer: 54%

The first taste of success that Marvel had with a live-adaptation of one of their comic book heroes. Blade (Wesley Snipes) is a half-human/half-vampire vampire hunter. Along with his mentor and ally Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), Blade hunts the undead.

Blade was successful enough to spawn a trilogy of movies, and the character is now set to make an MCU appearance in the future starring Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali in the role. Fans have high hopes for the new vampire hunter, as the Wesley Snipes movies are beloved by comic book fans.

'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006), Tomatometer: 57%

A common theme in Marvel movies that predated the MCU is that it couldn't finish off their trilogies with a satisfying conclusion. Spider-Man 3, Blade: Trinity, and The Last Stand are all considered to be the worst leg of their franchises. The first attempt at the famed Dark Phoenix Saga fell short.

Aside from the poorly adapted storyline, there was an influx of new characters, plus the deaths of notable characters like Prof. X himself, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). With the entire X-Men: First Class timeline that came after, this movie complicates quite a bit and sticks out as the black sheep of the Fox X-Men run.

'Blade II' (2002), Tomatometer: 57%

With the success of 1998's Blade, a sequel was made in 2002, this time with renown director Guillermo Del Toro at the head of it. Frequent Del Toro collaborator Ron Pearlman also joined the cast as the antagonist Reinhardt.

Blade works with a Vampire hit squad known as the to kill other Vampires Blade II exceeds the first one with a better cast, director and just as awesome fight scenes, although not many things will beat that opening nightclub scene from the first movie.

'Hulk' (2003), Tomatometer: 61%

Definitely a creative take on the typical Hulk origin story. This movie, directed by Ang Lee, revolves heavily around the relationship between Bruce (Eric Bana) and his father David Banner (Nick Nolte). Bruce already has a mutation thanks to his father, but he still becomes the Hulk due to Gamma radiation.

Hulk is very big, very green, and significantly stronger in this movie than his MCU counterpart. Seen jumping miles at a time, as well as throwing tanks across deserts, Hulk is truly every bit as strong as he is supposed to be.

'Spider-Man 3' (2007), Tomatometer: 63%

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is iconic. To many, Tobey Maguire will always be Spider-Man. But the third movie and conclusion to the trilogy left much to be desired for fans. Compared to the first two films, this one was a total flop.

In isolation, it really isn't that bad. Most fans would say it's biggest problems are Peter's emo phase when he acquires the infamous black Spider-Man suit, but it also suffers from too many villains; it feels cluttered. Regardless, it's one of the better pre-MCU Marvel movies.

'X-Men' (2000), Tomatometer: 81%

A landmark movie for superhero films, Bryan Singer kicked off Fox's X-Men franchise with a bang, introducing Prof. X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and of course Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) for the first time of the silver screen.

Stewart would go on to be Prof. X for 17 years across eight movies that included big and small roles, most recently reprising it for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Stewart also shared the role with James McAvoy. Most notably, Hugh Jackman was Wolverine for 17 years across nine films, a record until Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and JK Simmons reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

X2: X-Men United' (2003), Tomatometer: 87%

Known simply as X2, the sequel kicked off with one of the best action sequences in any superhero film, when Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) attempted to attack the President. Eventually, William Stryker (Brian Cox) abducted mutants from Xavier's school.

The X-Men and Brotherhood would team up to free the captured Mutants, and the sequel ended with Jean Grey's (Famke Janssen) sacrifice that was meant to lead into the Dark Phoenix Saga, which it did. The Last Stand (2006) was a poorly received conclusion. The second attempt of the Dark Phoenix Saga wasn't very good either.

'Spider-Man' (2002), Tomatometer: 89%

The launch of Sony's Spider-Man franchise starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary-Jane Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborn and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin. The movie does an incredible job with its web-swinging sequences, especially for 2002.

The franchise would become a hit, and would spawn two sequels and, years later, a ton of memes. With the terror of Green Goblin, Sam Raimi and Willem Dafoe were a perfect combo for this film. And Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man has stood the test of time.

'Spider-Man 2' (2004), Tomatometer: 93%

Still argued by fans as the best Spider-Man movie ever made (debated alongside Into the Spiderverse and No Way Home). Alfred Molina as Doc Oc (who also came back in No Way Home) terrorized Manhattan after an accident kills his wife and bonds his AI mechanical arms to his spine by destroying the neural link.

It's also regarded as one of the best sequels of all-time, let alone Spider-Man films. The complexity of Peter's life as Spider-Man and his relationships with Mary-Jane and Harry Osborn take a tole on him, and even cause him to temporarily lose his powers.

