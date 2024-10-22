We all love a creepy child in a horror movie, but strange children can be even more disturbing when they are not in a horror setting. Today, Apple TV+ has teamed up with Collider to share an exclusive sneak peek from their new series Before. The scene sets an unsettling tone as we're instantly drawn to the performances of Billy Crystal (When Harry Met Sally) and Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy). The series debuts this Friday, October 25.

Before tells the story of Eli (Crystal) a child psychiatrist who is going through a grim period in his life, he just lost his wife, and as he tries to move on, a new patient starts making him uneasy. Noah (Jupe) is a little boy who shows up at Eli’s door and suffers from something that has manifested itself in awful visions and violent outbursts. And it gets stranger — the boy apparently has a haunting connection to Eli's past. Needless to say, the atmospheric new series will take viewers on a ride to find out what is up with the boy, and what connection might that be.

In the sneak peek that Apple TV+ shared with Collider, we see a therapy session conducted by Eli with Noah. The psychiatrist uses a simple method to make the child speak — to put building blocks on a table and each block allows you to say something that makes you angry. The exercise starts out pretty normal, with Noah saying he gets angry about people who eat his ice cream. However, the kids' complaints start to escalate and little by little we realize that the boy has a lot bottled up inside that is bound to come out at some point.

Who Is Behind 'Before'?

Before is created and showrun by Sarah Thorp, who previously wrote the horror series Damien and the Jacob's Ladder remake. The story was initially created by Crystal himself, who teamed up with his son-in-law Howie Miller and evolved the concept. Miller ended up becoming a producer on the series and wrote the seventh episode of the season. The cast also features Judith Light (Ugly Betty), Ava Lalezarzadeh (New Amsterdam), Maria Dizzia (My Old Ass), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and Sakina Jaffrey (Ghosts).

Internationally known for being a comedy actor, Crystal revealed that Before was a welcome turn in his career. He stated:

“I relished these moments, being this character. As we were developing the show, I started to relish its uneasiness because, across my body of work, I haven’t really had a chance to do anything in this genre. I was so looking forward to living in this world of the unknown, and it really delivered. It’s been the most challenging role I’ve ever had to play – and probably the most satisfying. This story was always supposed to be dark and scary at times, and we embraced that.”

Apple TV+ debuts Before with two episodes on Friday, October 25. The remaining eight episodes will roll out weekly through December 20. You can check out the exclusive sneak peek above.

