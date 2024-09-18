Newcomer Loren Allen has just appeared in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and he has many red flags. Loren is a 33-year-old from Las Vegas. He works primarily as a trans and dragstar assistant and loves his job. Especially since the reality TV star identifies as gynosexual, which is a term used to describe people who are attracted to feminine qualities, regardless of a person's gender. So his job allows him to connect more with his preferred type. However, the Before the 90 Days star wasn't having luck finding love in America. As a result, his sexual preference led him to download a Filipino dating app so he could find a "ladyboy." Finding the perfect companion has been difficult, but he believes he found his ideal mate in 30-year-old Faith Gatoc Tulod from Manilla.

For the last four months, the pair chatted and got to know each other more. The more Loren learned, the more he was sure Faith was for him. Faith is a housekeeping officer who's always known as a child that she was a "little girl." Although her culture isn't accepting of transgenders, there are many "beautiful ladyboys" in the Philippines. She doesn't plan to fully transition, but Faith is proud of who she is. In her teens, she entered a beauty pageant specifically for transgenders and won best hair. It's taken a while for both of them to be more comfortable with their true selves and find love, but they found it in each other. The 90 Day Fiancé star is ready to travel to the Philippines to meet the love of his life, make their relationship official, and move permanently, but the reality star might be getting ahead of himself.

'Before the 90 Days' Star Loren Allen Is Homeless

One of Loren's bright red flags is that he's homeless. At the start of the season, Loren had three jobs. His job as a drag assistant entailed picking up money they received, helping with extensions, and perfecting their wardrobe. His other job was in a gift shop, and he also worked in reality. However, despite having three jobs in Las Vegas, Loren couldn't support himself. Loren didn't make enough money to pay rent and could only afford to pay $50 for a ring. As a result, he couch-surfed among friends and hooked up with people when he needed somewhere to stay. Although he doesn't make much money, he does have a plan. His overall goal is to save money and live in the Philippines with Faith.

However, not being able to support himself is a major issue. Although he has a plan, his exact financial situation is still unclear. It's unknown if he's even been able to save up any money and, if so, how much he has in savings. Additionally, it seems like he is relying on Faith for some financial support. Or at the very least, he's hoping Faith can help him make money in the Philippines, since he knows she has a “good job.” Considering the 90 Day Fiancé couple hasn't even met yet, and he hasn't discussed his plans with Faith, there's no guarantee she's interested in living with Loren, let alone potentially supporting him once he moves. It's a risky plan that might not work out in the long run.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Allen Is Unfaithful & Lies

Loren's lack of honesty and history of being unfaithful is another concern. Being homeless isn't the only problem. Loren hadn't been honest with Faith about his living situation, which made the situation even messier. Faith doesn't know that he's actually broke. Although they haven't discussed finances, Faith believes Loren makes a good income. His financial situation contributes to his desire to move to the Philippines, but he also hasn't told her the truth about those moving plans either. To take this a step further, Loren hasn't been honest about his relationship preferences. Faith seems to be under the impression that they're exclusive. On the other hand, Loren is not monogamous and believes that having relationships with other people can teach him new things.

In America, while he's couch-surfing, he occasionally hooks up with other people. He tells Faith he's “sleeping over,” hoping she would read in between the lines. However, he doesn't think Faith truly understands what he means and what he's doing at other people's houses. The reality TV couple have only been together for four months and haven't met in person, so not wanting to settle down right away might make sense for them. It's also important that couples are in a relationship where all their needs are met. Unfortunately, though, it seems like Faith is expecting a monogamous relationship, a relationship style Loren has no intentions of entertaining. He obviously struggles with not only expressing his desires but being respectful of their dynamic, which will likely turn into a bigger issue.

'90 Day Fiance' Star Loren Allen Is Pressuring Faith Already

Perhaps the biggest red flag is how Loren is already pressuring Faith. The duo has only video chatted thus far. Before leaving for the Philippines, Loren called Faith. He was hoping that they'd spend the night together when he arrived. However, this is Faith's first official relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé star would rather take her time and ease into the relationship. Loren appeared to take it well but also made low-key jokes about his coming “all the way to the Philippines,” so the least they could do was sleep together. While the comments seemed like jokes, they could be manipulative and guilt trip Faith into something she's not ready for. Plus, Faith looked visibly uncomfortable during the video chat, but Loren kept on. Unfortunately, that's not the only way he will be pressuring her.

Loren has a strong desire for an open relationship. Although he wasn't honest in the past, he plans to tell Faith the truth. However, he also hopes he can convince Faith to have a non-monogamous relationship. Plus, she has no idea about his plans to move to the Philippines. That's another plan he intends to spring on her once he's already there, and he has no idea how she'll react. Meanwhile, in their own confessional, Faith has expressed a strong desire to move to the US. There are many conversations the couple should've had beforehand. Loren should've been more straightforward about his desires instead of hoping he could “convince” her.

In the end, their relationship might work out or at least make it to another season. Relationships are all about compromise and working together, especially on 90 Day Fiancé. Considering both Faith and Loren have struggled to find relationships that allowed them to be truly themselves, maybe they have exactly what the other person needs. They might be willing to compromise and come up with a plan that works for both of them, whether that's being in an open relationship or moving to the US. Additionally, it's uncommon or unheard of for a monogamous and polyamorous couple to still date. In fact, Alliya Batista is another transgender star in the franchise who's monogamous but agreed to an open relationship with her fiancé, Shawn Finch. Overall, though, these red flags have proven to be too much of a hurdle for many 90 Day Fiancé couples to overcome. It's much more likely that the couple will split by the end of the season, especially since the relationship started on a lie.

