Matilda and Niles Valentine are the fastest newcomers to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but there's something about the Ghanaian native that's ringing my alarm bells. Niles and Matilda first connected online when she messaged him “out of nowhere.” The duo chatted online for about two years and Niles was smitten. Given his autism, finding love and connecting with others has been difficult.

However, he's sure that he's found the love of his life. In fact, he was so sure that Matilda was the one for him that he proposed over the phone, despite never meeting in person. Much like the other Before the 90 Day stars, they haven't met yet, but the 90 Day Fiancé duo plans on getting married during his Ghana trip. While Niles might be in love and believes Matilda is his soulmate, I'm not sure whether I'm convinced.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Matilda Wants to Rush the Wedding

Perhaps the biggest red flag I have about this couple is how quickly Matilda wants to rush into their wedding. The duo has been connected since Matilda randomly messaged the Before the 90 Days star online. Nevertheless, due to having Autism, Niles struggled with social nuances, was made fun of as a child, and avoided saying his true thoughts or feelings. However, his interactions with Matilda made him feel "a type of way," ultimately leading to a hasty proposal. Matilda was excited and started planning their wedding as soon as she accepted.

However, Niles was overwhelmed and anxious about getting married so quickly. He was especially worried because his family didn't support the relationship. As a result, Niles didn't want to rush and instead wanted more time to get to know Matilda and save up to give her the wedding of her dreams. Niles attempted to tell Matilda the truth. But the moment he did, the engaged 90 Day Fiancé star was met with a stern “don't let me down,” forcing him to backtrack and reconsider, saving the conversation for when they're together in person. I understand Matilda's excitement about getting married, but I also understand Niles' point of view. Overall, though, I can't help but think if Matilda truly loved Niles, she would be more open-minded about waiting to get married.

'Before the 90 Day' Star Matilda Needs Money

Another concern I have is how vocal Matilda has been about her family's need for more money and her desire to live in America. Getting married quickly is fairly common in the franchise. One pair of Before the 90 Day newcomers, Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah got married moments after she got off the plane, mostly in part due to Adnan's Muslim faith. However, I question Matilda's motives behind wanting to rush the marriage. In her confessional, Matilda admitted that her father used to be a carpenter, but he passed away. Therefore, her family lost that income.

She tries to help her mother sell plantains at the market, but they don't make enough profit, and they're barely making ends meet. On top of that, she found Offinso boring. She wanted to live in a place with fancy clubs and large restaurants. While many 90 Day Fiancé alums want to embrace the bonuses of America, they often regard them as additional perks to being with the one they love. I can't help but notice how Matilda seems more concerned with her status and living in a luxurious place than being with Niles.

In the end, I think Matilda might be taking advantage of Niles. Since Niles has autism and struggles to pick up on common social cues, it's reasonable to assume that he might not be fully understanding or aware of how Matilda might be manipulating him. Overall, I think the Before the 90 Days star had the right idea to postpone the wedding. Getting to know Matilda in person would help him better gauge their relationship. If she truly cared and understood more about his disorder, then hopefully she'd be willing to compromise. I just hope Niles sticks to his plan and speaks up once he finally meets his Ghanaian queen. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

