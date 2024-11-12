The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple, Chidi Ikpeamaeze and Rayne Fernandez just had their largest on-screen argument on the reality series, and I'm appalled by her behavior. Throughout their appearances, Rayne had already hinted at her strong and abrasive personality. Rayne didn't seem to be a woman who was willing to back down or tolerate disrespect. While I find this an admirable quality, I think Rayne might have let her pride get in the way.

After not getting along with Chidi's sister, Rayne moved to a hotel and waited for Chidi to follow her. The 90 Day Fiancé couple spent a few days apart and decided to talk to each other in person to clear the air, but Rayne took their argument to an extreme. Overall, while I understand her feelings of betrayal, I think she took the situation too far and might be self-sabotaging her relationships.

'Before the 90 Days' Rayne Didn't Let Chidi Speak

One quality that astonished me was how Rayne constantly cut Chidi off. She started the meeting on a good note and was excited Chidi reached out to her. She even went shopping for soft-feeling lingerie, hoping it would entice him to touch her. However, once they were on the beach, her attitude shifted drastically. Similar to Angela Deem, the moment Chidi would open his mouth, Rayne would interrupt. She wasn't listening to understand her partner, but rather to respond and get her point across. From an outside perspective, her actions seemed very selfish and one-sided.

She was also incredibly rude, waving her hands and fingers in his face while she claimed she “was the wrong one” to mess with. Overall, she was incredibly rude, and I cannot begin to imagine how Chidi, a blind man, felt. Sometimes, in Chidi’s segments, the production crew edited the visuals to a white screen to help viewers understand his point of view. If I put myself in Chidi's shoes while Rayne was screaming at him, I have to imagine he'd be very afraid. He got overwhelmed when Rayne was yelling at his sister, so I can only image how overstimulated and confused he felt on the other side of Rayne's wrath.

'90 Day Fiancé' Rayne Resorted to Name-Calling and Low Blows

Another quality that surprised me was how she belittled her partner and called him names. I can understand Rayne losing her patience and raising her voice due to her frustration. However, I think she took it too far by telling Chidi he was “sucking on his sister's t*t” or that he needed to “be a man.” Obviously, Rayne was hurt, but Chidi and his family. The conversation triggered her more than eased her nerves.

But it's clear that she lashed out and through verbal punches, she knew would hurt Chidi. She even went as far as to accuse him of being a scammer, and that's why he was “obsessed with her.” Rayne seemed to have embodied the willpower of Angela and refused to back down from her standpoint. While I understand the importance of Rayna sticking up for herself and her boundaries, I can't help but think this is a classic tale of projection and self-sabotage.

In the end, I find Rayne to be relatable. Hearing more about her history of dating addicts also makes me more empathetic. She's obviously been hurt before and wasn't taught how to communicate or accept the love she's given. However, I don't think her experiences give her an out to treat her partner disrespectfully. She was hurt, which is why she called Chidi names, but I don't understand how the Before the 90 Days star can think that's appropriate behavior, especially for a five-year relationship. Overall, I think she might have overthought the situation with Chidi's sister and if she doesn't become more mindful, she's going to continue falling into the same patterns and relationships.

