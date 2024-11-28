90 Day Fiancé couple David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat’s visa troubles are far from over. The news comes only a few days after Dangerfield’s mother passed away in early November 2024. As the couple dealt with the sudden loss, they found out that Mangubat’s K-1 visa had just been denied. During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All in 2023, Dangerfield revealed that he had already applied for Mangubat’s visa, which was supposed to take around 2 years to process.

Now that she has recieved the rejection, Mangubat will have to wait another year or so after reapplying. Dangerfield took to Instagram to open up about the process and shared that he was determined to apply again and wait 2 more years if that’s what it took. In the caption, he talked about how he wanted to marry Mangubat in the presence of his mom. He shared that he was talking to his lawyer again and despite the heavy costs involved, he wasn’t going to give up.

The couple met for the first time during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 after Dangerfield flew to the Philippines. Before the meeting, Dangerfield and Mangubat had connected on a Facebook group for deaf dating two years before filming the show. Their initial meeting got off to a rough start when Mangubat’s mother passed away the day after Dangerfield had arrived in the Phillippines. However, despite the ups and downs, their relationship is still going strong.

Dangerfield Recently Flew to America To Be With His Mother

Dangerfield announced the news of his mother’s passing on November 2, 2024. While he did not disclose the exact cause of his mother’s death, he did share that he was by her side during her final days. The reality TV star shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram to share the sad news a few days after he had revealed that his mother was in the hospital.

Since then, Dangerfield has been active on social media and has been sharing a lot of pictures of himself and his fiancé. This led the fans to believe that he was either in the Philippines or that Mangubat’s visa had been approved. So naturally, fans flooded his comments to ask for updates. On one of his recent posts, a few fans took to the comments to ask Dangerfield if his fiancé was in the U.S. However, he replied that he was posting old photos of them.

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, Mangubat had to deal with a lot of trust issues when her fiancé’s interpreter had to join them on their dates. Mangubat’s inability to communicate in sign language has proven to be one of the couple’s biggest hurdles throughout their relationship. However, despite all this and their visa issues, Dangerfield’s recent posts imply that his relationship with Mangubat is finally in a good place. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

