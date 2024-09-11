Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah are one of the new couples to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 and the red flags are already evident. Tigerlily is a single mom of two. She is a handwriting expert and works as a Certified Forensic Document Examiner. The reality star also has her own clothing and skincare website and lives a luxurious life. After enduring a toxic and controlling relationship, Tigerlily made drastic changes to her life. Once she rebuilt her self-esteem and confidence, she vowed to never get married again. That all changed after Tigerlily connected with Adnan online. Adnan is a 22-year-old model from Jordan. She knew right away after seeing him on social media that he was "perfect."

Soon enough, the pair were video chatting and planning their first meeting. They've only been talking online for four months, but the pair are ready to take their relationship to the next level. She's especially confident in their relationship and feels secure, especially after assessing his handwriting and learning more about how he crosses his Ts. In the first episode, Tigerlily was preparing to Jordan to marry the love of her life. She's so excited that she purchased Adnan an "exclusive" $25,000 watch. However, while she believes she found the love of her life, she might have actually set her expectations too high. The couple has quite a few red flags and she might be flying into another traumatic relationship.

'Before the 90 Days' Star Tigerlily Might Fall Into the Trap She Was Avoiding

Before appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé series, Tigerlily was previously married. She lived a luxurious life, with everything she could want or need. She had money, cars, status, and so much more. Unfortunately, though, marriage felt more like a prison or a "golden bird cage," as she described it. According to Tigerlily, it was a “controlling” relationship that lived longer than it should have. After a four-year-long grueling divorce process, Tigerlily was finally separated from the relationship with more than enough assets to continue her luxurious life. However, marriage was traumatic for her. After experiencing the controlling relationship, she realized she was worthy of a more unconditional and supportive love, so she vowed to never get married again. Her mind changed after connecting with Adnan.

Although she's optimistic, one major concern is that they haven't met yet in person. If 90 Day Fiancé has taught viewers anything, it's that people can pretend to be whoever they want over the phone. Who they are in person can be drastically different, though. To take this a step further, Adnan is also Muslim. In the past, Muslim stars have proven to have strict rules they have to follow, both men and women. If Tigerlily's goal was to avoid a controlling relationship, perhaps entering a relationship with someone who had a strict religion might not be the best route to choose. Adnan might be open to Tigerlily not converting. Other stars like Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar and Michael Ilesanmi were open-minded about their partners and their faiths. However, more often than not, Muslim stars like Mohammed Abdelhamed have proven to care more about the conversion process and following the strict rules.

'Before the 90 Days' Couple Has a Large Age Gap

Another concern that might contribute to their demise is their age gap. Tigerlily is 41 and Adnan is 22, bringing the couple to an 18-year age gap. In truth, age gaps are common in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Age gaps are also not indicative of the couples’ success. Many stars with large age gaps are thriving. Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky have a 24-year age gap and are welcoming their first child together. Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi also have a 22-year age gap and are still together. However, the opposite is also true. While age gaps might not be the sole reason for a couple of struggles, they can certainly contribute to their battles. 57-year-old Angela Deem struggled with her self-confidence and being comfortable in her body.

She claimed the plastic surgery and Botox was to keep herself looking fit and young for her 35-year-old husband. Similarly, Jasmine Pineda is struggling in her marriage, as her older husband, Gino Palazzolo, occasionally struggles with erectile dysfunction and delayed ejaculations. Mohammed was also 23 years younger than Yve Arellano. While an age gap is not the end of the world, if the relationship is unstable or already enduring turmoil, then the age difference can complicate the relationship. Considering Tigerlily and Adnan haven't met yet and Adnan is still in his 20s, the age gap might prove to be a more complicated hurdle the pair need to overcome.

Tigerlily and Adnan Are Getting Married Sight Unseen

The couple also has another unique challenge ahead of them: they plan to get married sight unseen. Many couples have gotten married with limited interactions, especially in the Muslim faith. In fact, there's a whole show, Married at First Sight, dedicated to couples getting married without meeting. Therefore, getting married sight unseen isn't unheard of or even crazy when it comes to international love. However, some couples do well and many couples do not. Since Adnan is Muslim, he might feel more comfortable with the marriage. However, Tigerlily is not Muslim. She also got out of a controlling relationship that she might not have fully healed from. They've only been messaging each other for a few months. Entering a relationship head-on is risky, let alone a marriage.

The 90 Day Fiancé star doesn't know about Adnan's quirks or pet peeves and vice versa. They don't know how the other handles arguments or cooks dinner. They're very much in the beginning of the relationship, and they have a lot more to learn about each other. Their reasoning for rushing is simple. They wanted to respect Adnan's culture. Being in the same room "unaccompanied" or even exchanging a hug was frowned upon. If they wanted to stay together and be physically intimate, they needed to get married as soon as she arrived in Jordan. While intimacy is important, it's more important for Tigerlily to know Adnan for who he is outside of marriage. Since they're getting married without really knowing each other, the red flags might appear later, causing Tigerlily to regret or question her decisions.

In the end, it's possible that the duo might work out in the long run. Tigerlily's career and handwriting analysis might have more insight than viewers would think. However, it's also possible that Adnan might be using her and fans will witness another Mohammed and Yve situation. She admitted in her confessional to thinking aspects of their relationship, like not discussing finances, were "weird." Considering her wealth, success, and status in America, Adnan might think he hit the golden jackpot by stumbling upon Tigerlily. With all the red flags, it seemed like she might be rushing into another marriage without considering all the advantages and disadvantages. Overall, though, it's clear that the two are important to one another. Plus, she respects his culture, otherwise they wouldn't get married sight unseen. Visa approvals will also take time, so their marriage would give them more freedom to explore their connections. While their decisions aren't what most would consider normal, maybe the Before the 90 Days couple knows what's the best way to navigate their relationship.

