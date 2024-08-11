The Big Picture Sidney Lumet's movies dissect how social structures drive people to sacrifice their integrity for success.

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead explores this as well as family dynamics and the impact of unfulfilled expectations.

Stellar performances by actors like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Albert Finney, and Ethan Hawke make this film a masterful chamber drama.

If Sidney Lumet's career could be defined by any one concept, it's how social structures incentivize and antagonize people towards forfeiting their soul for success. Some of his most iconic films, like Network and Dog Day Afternoon, are lauded specifically for the way he uses the narrative and his technical know-how to illustrate and dissect how people build, rebel against, and become victims of the systems they must live in. His background in theater taught him how to be among the most economical filmmakers in the industry, able to pack layers of nuance into one line and have entire scenes play in unobtrusive long-takes that don't upstage the performers. He kept his streak of excellence up to his demise, ending his career with arguably one of his finest films, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, a crime drama that twists and doubles back on itself until it leaves its characters as wreckage at the hands of the world's oldest social system: family.

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead When two brothers organize the robbery of their parents' jewelry store the job goes horribly wrong, triggering a series of events that sends them, their father and one brother's wife barreling towards a shattering climax. Release Date September 26, 2007 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Philip Seymour Hoffman , Ethan Hawke , Albert Finney , Marisa Tomei , Aleksa Palladino , Michael Shannon Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Kelly Masterson Studio ThinkFilm Expand

What Is 'Before the Devil Knows You're Dead' About?

Andy (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Hank (Ethan Hawke) are brothers both in dire straits for money. Andy is a drug-addled finance executive with an insistence on aspiring for a wealthier life for him and his wife, Gina (Marisa Tomei), even though they already live in a very upscale place. Hank, an arrested development child who only has work thanks to his brother, is far behind on his child support payments, and has no sense of financial responsibility or spine. The two seem bereft of hope, until Andy hatches a scheme: they should organize a robbery of a small-time mom-and-pop jewelry store, since it's worth a total of $600,000 and fully insured. The only problem is that it's a shop owned by their own parents, Charles (Albert Finney) and Nanette (Rosemary Harris), a fact which Andy is fully aware of and uncaring about, while Hank is horrified by the prospect. But Hank's codependent loyalty to his brother compels him to go along with it, and the robbery goes spectacularly wrong, and Nanette winds up getting shot, since she was unexpectedly working the store on the day of the robbery. This is just the opening salvo of a film that continuously pummels the audience with an ever-tightening casket, being patiently sanded down by a world-class carpenter.

From the jump, the film differentiates itself from other crime films by its intricate flashback structure. We're first shown the robbery in its entirety, free of any known dramatic context, then we go back to before it happened to see how it was first thought up. The film does this constantly throughout the narrative, showing us the bulk of the action, then yanking us back to see how said action exploded from different perspectives. Rather than being a Rashomon-style collective of conflicting recollections, it creates a tapestry of the individuals' narrow visions, coming together like jagged puzzle pieces to form the full picture of despair and regret. Everybody here acts like they know enough to form a conviction, but the narrative construction lays out how much everybody was missing or ignoring what was right in front of them the whole time. More poignantly, the structure evokes the notion that the past forever hangs over all that we do in the present, goading us onwards towards our fate, the ghost on our shoulder. That ghost takes the form of fatherhood, as the film ultimately announces itself as an examination of the corrosive damage an unfulfilled father-son dynamic can wreak on all involved.

The Father-Son Connection in 'Before the Devil Knows You're Dead' Is an All-Encompassing Tragedy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What's particularly grueling about gradually learning the backstories of the central family is that there is no obvious traumatic incident upon which existential dread can be laid. There is only the queasy, deeply unfair dilemma of when your father just wasn't the person you needed him to be, and you were not the son your father wanted you to be. Hank is too much of a doting puppy to question his ranking in the family, but Andy is drowning in the self-loathing and hatred of knowing his dad never cared for him as much as he cared for Hank. Andy knows that his life doesn't add up to being as promising as it should be, and he blames it on his father's disappointment. The depths to which he holds contempt for his father isn't made clear until he and Hank are butting heads on how to best cover their tracks, and in a moment of absent confession, Andy lets slip that he regrets that Charles wasn't shot instead of Nanette. While Charles seems to be more caught up in his own form of grieving over Nanette's injury, he privately harbors his own self-awareness of his failings as a father, but his pride prevents him from divulging that.

This culminates in perhaps the most powerful scene in the film, when Andy and Charles confront each other after a myriad of unfortunate events have fallen on both of them. Andy and Charles sit on opposite sides of a table, unable to even look at each other, seemingly sharing in their repression and confusion. The two finally discuss their feelings – Andy feeling like an outsider in his own family and Charles feeling like he needed to push Andy to be better than he was. There's also Andy's resentment that Hank was treated more lovingly, which Charles defends by saying Hank was "the baby" and needed more love. They both claim their love is real, but Charles feels so exhausted and Andy remains cold and spiteful, going so far as to accuse Charles of not being his real father. Charles is so offended by this notion that he slaps Andy across the face in what may be one of the most realistic slaps seen in a movie, and the two part ways after that. It's perhaps the most agonizing scene to sit through, which is quite a feat since this is a film in which innocent people get shot for no good reason. It's as agonizing as it is because Hoffman and Finney are so incredible at working off of each other, channeling years of pain and indignation into such simple words, and they speak to the level of acting across the board that Lumet was able to summon.

The Performances in 'Before the Devil Knows You're Dead' Makes the Movie a Truly Masterful Chamber Drama

Close

Lumet was always known for his sure touch with actors, getting a vast array of stellar performances from actors of all ilk, and Before the Devil Knows You're Dead has arguably one of his strongest casts. Most impressive is the way all the four main family members are actors that don't seem to have much in common, be it physically or temperamentally, and yet they're all so believable as people who've carried the burdens of unspoken family strain for years. Despite having limited screen time together, Finney and Harris are so loving of each other in a way that doesn't draw attention to itself, Lumet's direction masking important exposition under the guise of their daily routine together. Early scenes of Charles having to study for a competency test play an important part in establishing his pride and his typically boisterous personality, and Finney plays them so lightly that you see how he could be a great hang and how that pride could rub off the wrong way on his children. The truths he must gradually uncover about himself and his children are made a gut-wrenching process by how Finney strips away Charles' security and self-denial and leaves him scared and bereft of any sense of hope.

In a similar vein, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Ethan Hawke are so implosively grotesque as brothers who have coasted on agreed-upon terms for so long that conflict management is a shared nightmare. Hawke has made a name for himself as a poet-philosopher among actors, usually lending all of his characters an air of intellectualism and street smarts. That makes it surprising how great he is as a gormless dolt, borderline helpless to solve any of the problems in his own right, complaining about money troubles, yet more prone to throwing his money away by drinking. As for Hoffman, this may actually be one of his best performances in an illustrious career that we still mourn the loss of to this day. Hoffman could fit into any kind of film and play almost any type of person, but he excelled at men projecting power and composure to cover up for a cavernous spiritual wound, and Andy fits that bill to a tee. The way that his veneer of wannabe-Kingpin cool sweats away into desperation and twitchy impulsiveness is harrowing, as Hoffman eventually explodes with the primal rage of a child who can't face up to the unfairness of his life. Come to this movie for Sidney Lumet's nearly invisibly assured direction that gave us a perfect curtain call, but stay for one of the last displays of howling greatness we got from Philip Seymour Hoffman.

