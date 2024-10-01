With Halloween just around the corner, Apple TV+ is ready to give subscribers the creeps with its new psychological thriller series Before. Starring Six-time Emmy winner Billy Crystal and Tony and Emmy Award recipient Judith Light, the series follows a child psychiatrist who, while still coping with the recent loss of his wife, takes on the case of a particularly troubled young boy. However, linking up with him unveils a connection to the psychiatrist's past that sends him down a rabbit hole to discover the truth. The official trailer revealed today shows Crystal's character haunted by the specter of his wife as he races to save the boy and, perhaps, himself.

Initially, Eli (Crystal) is depicted in the footage as a depressed man whose life has been turned upside down by the death of his wife Lynn (Light). In conversations with his own therapist, he confides that finding her dead in a bathtub was the day that everything changed for him both in his work and personal life. When he finds the young Noah (Jacobi Jupe) scratching something into his door, however, he's distracted from visions of Lynn by his attempts to figure out why the boy acts as violent and unnerving as he does. He's told that the parents who put Noah up for adoption found him disturbing and his haunting drawings of a farmhouse that Eli conspicuously has a photo of only makes the psychiatrist more interested in what the child knows.

Before's trailer teases a thriller full of twists as it's hinted that maybe Eli isn't as innocent as first made out to be. Although he makes note of Noah's violent behavior and hallucinations, he's taken aback during an exercise when the boy hints that Eli did something horrific. He might have more to do with Lynn's death than he lets on, as he's haunted by increasingly disturbing visions of her questioning what he's done and gets cagey whenever asked to open up about her. To save Noah through their connection, however, he might have to finally confront the grief and guilt of what happened that fateful day and take action before he, too, is sucked into the darkness with the child.

'Before' Depicts Crystal As Never Seen Before

Crystal takes on a new kind of role with Before, leaning into pure drama as a grieving husband with perhaps some major skeletons in his closet. To this point in his impressive career, he's best known for his hosting gigs, filmmaking, and comedic talents, including on the groundbreaking sitcom Soap and rom-com films like When Harry Met Sally... and Forget Paris. His excellent stint guiding the Academy Awards has contributed to his armful of Emmys, as have his stand-up skills. However, his latest role will see how he performs when there are next to no laughs to be had, and he's left to explore the emotional layers of a complicated character.

Before rounds out the cast with some other award-nominated talents, including Emmy Award-nominee Rosie Perez, Tony Award-nominee Maria Dizzia, and Ava Lalezarzade. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios with The Bounty Hunter writer Sarah Thorp at the helm as the show's creator. In addition to starring, Crystal serves as an executive producer alongside Forest Gump Academy Award winner Eric Roth, pilot director Adam Bernstein and producing director Jet Wilkinson.

Before will air its first two episodes on Apple TV+ starting on October 25. New episodes will arrive every Friday. Check out the trailer in the player above.

