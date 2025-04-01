Back in 1994, very few people knew a 23-year-old actor named Ewan McGregor or director Danny Boyle, an eventual Oscar-winning filmmaker. For many, it wouldn't be until the duo's 1996 look at Scottish drug culture, Trainspotting, before the collaborators started making waves and getting attention. Based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, that movie started getting a lot of attention, at which point, more people went back and looked at the duo's previous collaboration, the darkly comic crime-thriller, Shallow Grave. Co-starring Christopher Eccleston, who would later be cast as the ninth Doctor on the long-running BBC sci-fi series, Doctor Who, and Kerry Fox, Shallow Grave showed the early talent on display that would lead to decades of great filmmaking.

The general premise behind Shallow Grave involves three London flatmates on the lookout for a new tenant, but when they find one, he ends up dead in his room with a suitcase full of money. McGregor plays Alex, a budding young journalist whose desire to break this big story is countered by what he and his friends could do with all that money they've found. Eccleston plays the more pragmatic David, who immediately realizes that the money they find can only lead to trouble, and he's proven right as the film goes along. Fox's Juliet is a doctor who literally gets caught between the two men, trying to figure out whether they can get away with it or not.

'Shallow Grave' Was Essentially Ewan McGregor's First Notable Film Role