The Before trilogy is one of the most beloved among cinephiles, and it's far from difficult to understand its appeal. Its two protagonists, flawlessly played by Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, resonate with audiences of all ages, mostly because they speak to viewers at different points in their journeys.

Providing audiences with a glimpse into the power of love while meditating on the passage of time and its effect on relationships, Richard Linklater's indie romance trilogy is worth checking. Its beauty lies not only in its well-crafted narrative but also in the resonating lines it features. This thought-provoking exploration of human connection sees the characters navigating the highs and lows of their relationships, inevitably resulting in some of the most memorable and philosophical lines that convey strong emotion. To celebrate this amazing series, we look back at the best Before trilogy quotes.

10 "Baby, you're gonna miss that plane."

Céline, 'Before Sunset' (2004)

One of the series' most memorable lines has got to be the one that Céline (Julie Delpy) says in Before Sunset's finale scene. It comes as she and Jesse (Ethan Hawke) spend the last moments of their meet-up together in her Paris apartment. While Jesse is supposed to catch a flight back to the United States, it later becomes clear that he does not want to leave, with this quote suggesting that he, in fact, didn't.

Although a playful and casual line, Delpy's delivery and the context in which it is said make it an unforgettable quote, especially because the film ends on a thrilling and open-ended note. In a subtle power move, she acknowledges what is happening instead of simply asking Jesse to stay. It's also a thoughtful showcase of their undying connection, highlighting how both characters are not willing to let their bond go even as life has moved on.

9 "I feel like if someone were to touch me, I'd dissolve into molecules."

Jesse, 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Among many interesting conversations shared between Jesse and Céline, love and relationships is often a theme. "I feel like if someone were to touch me I'd dissolve into molecules" is a nuanced expression, said during the emotionally charged walk. In the scene, Hawke's on-screen counterpart jokes about his intimate life.

Despite having an almost poetic feel to it — which feels very on-brand for Jesse, considering that he is a professional writer — this funny quote perfectly captures Jesse's character, namely his sense of humor, highlighting how special personal relationships can be raw and intimate even after years of no connection at all. This nod to his physical isolation, especially while in an unhappy marriage, conveys Jesse's longing for a meaningful connection and gentle touch.

8 "Even being alone is better than sitting next to your lover and feeling lonely."

Céline, 'Before Sunset' (2004)

This Céline Before Sunset quote is self-explanatory, as the character cuts right to the heart of unfulfilled relationships and perfectly captures the terrible loneliness that comes from being with someone who doesn't see or understand you for who you truly are. Delpy's character provides this insight when opening up with Jesse about her previous relationships.

What makes this such a great line is the way it highlights that, at its core, this feeling can be even more isolating than being alone. Considering the movie's deep delve into romantic relationships and exploration of love, it adds meaning to the film. Despite being bittersweet, this line's greatness is also anchored by the fact that it is incredibly relatable and thoughtful.

7 "I like to feel his eyes on me when I look away."

Céline, 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

One of Before Sunrise's most endearing and memorable moments has got to be when Céline and Jesse visit a restaurant in Vienna during a heartwarming date, taking advantage of such an opportunity to get to know each other better. Somewhere during their conversation, Jesse pretends he is a friend of hers, with Céline then confessing that she loves to feel his eyes on her when she looks away. This obviously makes for an undeniably romantic moment in the fan-favorite 1990s romance film.

Those of us who have ever been in love know how much such a statement rings true: not only does it mirror Céline and Jesse's romantic attraction, but it also reflects the character's appreciation for the unspoken, intimate moments. This makes for a tender scene that emphasizes the importance and thrill of small gestures and glances usually evident during the early stages of romance.

6 "Life's hard. It's supposed to be. If we didn't suffer, we'd never learn anything."

Jesse, 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Jesse's stoic glance at the role of struggle when it comes to personal growth is heavily showcased in the franchise's second entry. It's not remotely difficult to understand his more realistic perspective, especially considering that he is significantly older and more experienced than he was in the first installment.

Ultimately, "If we didn't suffer, we'd never learn anything" is a testament to how the harsh lessons learned along the way, and what we take from them, are an integral part of who we are. It is a resonating quote that highlights how the lowest points in our lives also shape us, for better or worse. Furthermore, it also says a lot about Jesse as a character, emphasizing how he is still trying to find meaning and growth in the aftermath.

5 "I guess when you're young, you just believe there'll be many people with whom you'll connect with. Later in life, you realize it only happens a few times."

Céline, 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Before Sunset sees the two protagonists often reminiscing, with this Céline quote standing out. She says it during a conversation with Jesse on the boat while the two are reflecting on past relationships, missed connections, and the reality of finding love as they grow older, something that can eventually become a tad more challenging as time goes by.

This is not only a great Before Sunset line, but also a great Céline line, given that it perfectly reflects her relationship with Jesse. It comes at a time when both characters are realizing the depth of their connection, highlighting how fleeting connections and relationships that never were are some of the most powerful. It's also about the rarity of finding someone who truly understands you, which is arguably more difficult to find at later stages in life.

4 "If there's any kind of magic in this world it must be in the attempt of understanding someone sharing something."

Céline, 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Céline's Before Sunrise quote supports the previously mentioned one, capturing the idea that real magic lies in profound human connection, even merely temporary. She says it after a while in the film when she gets to know Jesse better as she's walking side by side with him around in the city.

To understand and to be understood is undoubtedly one of the most pleasurable experiences in this world, providing a sense of comfort and solace unlike any other. Céline highlights that connecting with someone on a deeper level is magical — a universal truth that reflects her momentary connection with Jesse as the two spend a night together, and that reflects its special value.

3 "You can never replace anyone because everyone is made up of such beautiful specific details."

Céline, 'Before Sunset' (2004)

During one of the characters' deep catching-up while taking a stroll in Paris in the second film, Before Sunset, Céline highlights that while it is possible to meet new people and fall in love again and again, it is never truly possible to fully replace someone, as we are all very different and unique beings.

This celebration of humanity's individuality and uniqueness makes for a touching and introspective moment in the film because it rings true for anyone watching it. It is a gentle reminder that each of us is shaped by different experiences and personality traits that define our identity, emphasizing the fact that people can not be replaced, especially in the context of relationships, due to their singular qualities.

2 "But isn't everything we do in life a way to be loved a little more?”

Céline, 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Before Sunrise is definitely top-tier when it comes to the most romantic and quotable out of the three, considering that Jesse and Céline were quite young in this and had more idealistic perspectives on their journeys. When the two are walking around in Vienna at night, Céline confronts Jesse and asks, "Isn't everything we do in life a way to be loved a little more?"

At its core, this thoughtful scene showcases Céline's relatable perspective regarding romantic relationships, reflecting on how many of our actions, whether conscious or subconscious, are driven by a need for validation and a desire for human connection (even when we try to downplay it). It also resonates with the film's narrative, shedding light on the yearning and longing between the two leads.

1 "If you want love, then this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect but it's real."

Jesse, 'Before Midnight' (2013)

One thing about Before Midnight is that it is not afraid to tackle the painful and uncomfortable truths about love and relationships, with this Jesse quote standing out. Towards the movie's ending, during an intense conversation with Céline, the two look back on the rights and wrongs of their complex relationship.

Jesse's line speaks to the idea of accepting each other's flaws and imperfections while in a relationship by putting their real love for each other first. It's a poignant moment because it's drastically different from those seen in the first installment, highlighting the realities of being in a relationship for so long and facing challenges. Contrary to Before Sunrise, Before Midnight offers a more grounded perspective on relationships, with its characters — now older and wiser — recognizing that they aren't short of flaws, ultimately embracing them.

