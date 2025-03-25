Daredevil: Born Again has brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin back with a vengeance, single-handedly carrying the show through its rough patches. His imperious presence reminds us of the carefully-composed ruthlessness with which Fisk has reigned terror in New York City throughout the previous Netflix show and the current Disney+ show. D'Onofrio's performance has made his version one of the definitive comic book villain portrayals in recent memory, but he's not alone in great screen portrayals of the Kingpin. The infamous 2003 Daredevil starring Ben Affleck may have had a rough go upon its initial reception, but one of its bright spots was that it had an incredibly fun Kingpin played by the late, great Michael Clarke Duncan.

Michael Clarke Duncan's Wilson Fisk in 2003's 'Daredevil' Doesn't Have Much Screentime

Image via Marvel Entertainment

At the time of Daredevil's release in 2003, superhero villains were largely expected to be nothing more than obstacles that showed up occasionally to annoy the antagonist, with little complex narrative meat to build them up. Besides some exceptions, like Magneto (Ian McKellen) in X-Men or the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in Spider-Man, most villains were just happy to be given screentime and played by an actor who tried to make them engaging, and Duncan's version of Wilson Fisk tragically does fall into this category. He's barely on-screen for around ten minutes, has no meaningful backstory or sense of broader context besides "evil criminal mastermind," and has no personal connection to protagonist Matt Murdock (Ben Affleck) besides seeing him as a thorn in his side.

Unlike the traumatically created monster that D'Onofrio played or the grieving father that Liev Schreiber voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Duncan's Wilson Fisk is a mountain of unfiltered menace and is the type of character you know everything you need to know about him within one minute of seeing them. But the film benefits massively from having Michael Clarke Duncan in the role, who fills in the needed characterization with a performance that radiates the gravitas and impenetrability necessary for Wilson Fisk.

Michael Clarke Duncan's Kingpin Loves Being a Villain

Image via Marvel Entertainment

By 2003, Duncan was firmly established as an Academy Award-nominated actor who rose from being a former bouncer to a beloved scene-stealer, thanks largely to his devastating turn as John Coffey in The Green Mile. His appearances in films like Armageddon and The Whole Nine Yards endeared him to audiences as a guy who paired his enormous physical stature with a jovial demeanor and was equally adept at comedy and drama. For Daredevil, he uses the minimal time he has to have Fisk embody how powerful he is entirely through his physicality, everything from the ease of his strut to his hunger for huge cigars. From the moment his first screen appearance is paired with one of the great needle drops of the 21st century (N.E.R.D.'s "Lapdance"), he has the aura of an anime villain who knows he's the bad guy and loves every minute of it.

There's a particular glee to watching him turn his infectious goodwill against us for a character who we're supposed to just hate. He has his own little villainous quirks that paint him as a fan of grand gestures, like leaving a rose on the bodies of his dead enemies and admiring how generals would cut out the tongues of their bodyguards. He remains completely unbothered by any opposition he comes across, equally prepared to kill his bodyguards at the drop of a hat as he is to play hardball in a negotiation deal that he knows he's going to win through nefarious means. You would think that a villain smiling and laughing as much as Fisk does would be too off-putting or diminish how seriously we'd take him, but Michael Clarke Duncan makes it work.

Michael Clarke Duncan Was Important to Supervillain Evolution in Movies