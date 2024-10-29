Chris Evans may always be known for his role as Captain America in the MCU, but 10 years ago he made his directorial debut on a rom-com that’s finally a hit on streaming. Evans stars alongside Alice Eve in Before We Go, the 2014 flick that has recently begun trending on Prime Video. Before We Go follows two strangers stuck in Manhattan for the night who grow into each other’s most trusted companions after an evening of unexpected adventure forces them to confront their fears and take control of their lives. In addition to Evans and Lee, Before We Go also stars Emma Fitzpatrick and Mark Kassen and the film currently sits at a 28% score from critics and a 57% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Evans made his directorial debut on Before We Go, and he has not directed anything since nor does he have any other projects he’s directing in the works. Back in 2019, Evans sat down with Variety and mentioned that he is interested in directing again, but he would like a better script. The script for Before We Go came from Ron Bass, Jen Smolka, Chris Shafer, and Paul Vicknair. Bass is best known for his work as a scribe on Rain Man, the 1988 road trip drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise, and he also wrote the script for the 1998 fantasy romance drama, What Dreams May Come, starring Robin Williams and Cuba Gooding Jr. While there is no word on another directorial project for Chris Evans, fans would certainly be excited for him to test his directorial mettle in the Marvel arena.

Chris Evans Has a New Movie Coming to Theaters Soon

Discounting his small role as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s been quite a while since anyone sat down in theaters to watch Chris Evans in a leading role, especially in live-action. Evans did topline Lightyear, which was released theatrically, but the film features only his voice, not his face. Other previous movies include Pain Hustlers, Ghosted, The Gray Man, and Don’t Look Up, all of which were primarily straight to streaming. Evans will star alongside Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmons in Red One, due in theaters on November 15, 2024.

Before We Go stars Chris Evans and Alice Lee and was written by Ron Bass and directed by Evans. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Before We Go on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO