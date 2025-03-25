Michelle Monaghan might be making waves in the latest Thailand-set season of The White Lotus, but she's an actress who has starred in a wide range of movies and television series over the past 20 years, a career that could be traced back to her fortuitous casting in a movie that didn't do well at the box office but helped Monaghan get noticed. That movie was Shane Black's directorial debut, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a neo-noir action comedy from the writer of Lethal Weapon, which paired Robert Downey Jr., a fallen '80s star looking for a comeback, with Val Kilmer, one of the biggest stars of the '90s.

In the movie, Downey plays New York street criminal, Harry Lockhart, who is mistaken for an actor and sent to L.A. to shadow Kilmer's private detective Perry, the two of them instead being roped into a murder mystery with Monaghan as a struggling actress with a past connection to Harry.

Monaghan Offered a Refreshing New Face Next to the Two Vets

Image via Warner Bros.

When Monaghan was cast in the lead female role for Black's action-comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, she had only appeared in a few small film roles, as well as on television, including a recurring role on David E. Kelley's series Boston Public. Her role as Harmony Faith Lane was a pivotal one to the story, as Robert Downey Jr.'s Harry Lockhart reunites with his childhood crush in L.A., years after Harmony left their small town to find her runaway sister. Harmony quickly gets roped into the murder mystery that Harry has been investigating with Perry.

Monaghan’s performance was a ray of sunshine within the dark comedy, but what really put that performance over-the-top was when she shows up at Harry’s hotel absolutely plastered. She plays such a charming drunk, it’s easy to see why Harry maintained such a big crush on her for so many years. By that point in the movie, Monaghan had already won the viewer over with her performance that mixed fresh-faced naivety with the world-weariness that comes with trying to make it as an actor in Hollywood.

Monaghan's 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' Role Would Lead to Her Becoming Booked and Busy

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was not a box office success by any means; Warner Bros. seemingly did not know what to do with it and barely gave it much of a release in October 2005. It made less than $5 million dollars in its North American release. Even so, the movie would be discovered eventually, and so would Monaghan, as she began to get a lot of attention from filmmakers like Doug Liman and the Farrelly Brothers, who cast Monaghan in their films Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Heartbreak Kid remake. But it was her casting by J.J. Abrams as Tom Cruise's love interest in Mission: Impossible III that might have had the most impact. In fact, she once told Collider how nervous she was about having intimate scenes with the superstar. "I worked hard to get that role, and it was just one of those things," Monaghan stated. "But I was very nervous, of course, the night before, and then proceeded to have just an amazing shoot with J.J. and Tom, and I have all the respect for them and that franchise."

Of course, Downey would end up achieving a new height of fame when he was cast by Marvel Studios to play Tony Stark in their 2008 Iron Man movie. Eventually, he would help bring his Kiss Kiss Bang Bang director Shane Black on board to write and direct Iron Man 3. Downey may have also been an influence on filmmaker Todd Phillips casting Monaghan to play his pregnant wife in the 2010 comedy, Due Date.

By then, Monaghan had already been quite successful, being cast in a slew of movies, including the action movie Eagle Eye opposite Shia LaBeouf; the romantic comedy Made of Honor with Patrick Dempsey, fresh from Grey's Anatomy; and the critically-respected indie, Trucker. She would also appear in Oscar-nominated films like North Country, opposite Charlize Theron, and in Ben Affleck's directorial debut, Gone Baby Gone, and that was all within the first five years following Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. It's hard to fathom any of those roles would have happened if Kiss Kiss Bang Bang hadn't gotten other filmmakers and actors interested in working with Monaghan despite it doing so horrendously at the box office.