Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premiered back in 1999 and completely changed the way TV game shows worked. While the show was a pretty straightforward quiz competition, it raised the stakes like no other by giving the contestants a chance to win a $1 million prize. Aside from being one of the longest-running game shows in TV history, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has changed people’s lives. Sure, shows like Jeopardy! or Wheel of Fortune are probably just as beloved in the public eye, but they rarely offer the kind of life-altering jackpot that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire puts on the line every single time.

The show features contestants from all walks of life who use the prize money to pay off their debts, invest in their businesses, and give their families a secure future. So, in its essence, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is more than just about its entertainment value. The show has also had an emotional impact on both its contestants and the audience. But what most people don’t know is that in 1986, The $1,000,000 Chance of a Lifetime actually introduced the concept of the million-dollar game show. Sadly, though, due to its short-lived run, the show barely makes it to the chapters of TV history.

‘The $1,000,000 Chance of a Lifetime’ Set a New Standard for Game Shows