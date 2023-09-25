The Big Picture John Carney's film Begin Again explores the healing power of music and the way it can forge new relationships.

John Carney has utilized his career as a film director to explore and share how music can connect people and break down barriers. Since 2007's Once, he has given us several deeply heartfelt, musically themed films about love and loss, something that he is continuing with this year's Flora and Son, which stars Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and premiered at Sundance. His 2013 film Begin Again, starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo with music by Gregg Alexander, is no exception. The film is a lovely examination of how music has the capability to heal past relationships and forge new ones.

What Is 'Begin Again' About?

Begin Again has two primary protagonists: Dan Mulligan (Ruffalo) is a former independent record producer who had a ton of hits in his day but has since fallen off the scene due to turmoils in both his personal and professional life. Gretta (Knightley) is a young songwriter who is discovered by Dan one night while performing an at open mic with her friend, Steve (James Corden). Gretta has recently split from her very successful musician boyfriend, Dave Kohl (Adam Levine), who has recently hit it big and left her in the dust. While on a bender, Dan sees Gretta perform and believes that she has enough raw talent to be a successful musician in her own right. He plots to revitalize his own career by pitching her music to his former record company. Gretta is initially trepidatious as she has no aspirations of being a big star, but Dan's eventually wears her down and wins her over with his charisma and honesty.

The two form a very wholesome relationship revolving around music -- more specifically an album that will be completely recorded outdoors. They plan to record an album that encapsulates the beauty and chaos of New York City with the help of various disenfranchised and "bored" albeit brilliant musicians. They even enlist Dan's troubled and estranged daughter, Violet (Hailee Steinfeld), who contributes guitar in what is one of the movie's sweetest and most memorable scenes.

Begin Again benefits greatly from the specificity of its plot, which puts the viewer right in the thick of the music industry. It serves as a crash course in the ongoing battle between art and commerce. It's evident that the film is drawing from the real-life experiences of those who have been scorned by the entertainment industry. It has some real insight about selling one's art and how it can get diluted in the process. In one scene, Dan challenges Gretta to name an authentic voice in music, to whom she replies "Dylan." Dan bursts out laughing, revealing that even Bob Dylan's image, from his iconic hairstyle to his glasses, is highly enginereed. Begin Again pulls back the curtain on an industry seemingly predicated on authenticity through the eyes of Dan and Gretta, who help knock the cynicism out of each other.

'Begin Again' Has a Great Cast and an Even Better Story

As is evident from the cast listing above, Begin Again is stacked with recognizable names. Not only does it have acting heavy hitters like Ruffalo, Knightley, and an at-the-time young burgeoning star in Steinfeld, but the inclusion of real-life musical performers Adam Levine and CeeLo Green hammer home the importance of music to the movie. Begin Again has a lot to say about the music industry, including how premeditated a lot of it is, and featuring some heavy hitters from that industry lends some credibility to the critique (even if it will undoubtedly remind the viewer why you don't see Levine in a lot of movies). While it very much targets the superficial, disposable nature of the music industry, it is first and foremost a character drama that has a lot of empathy for those who fall between the cracks despite their undeniable talent and hard work.

The movie is clever in how it handles Dan and Gretta's relationship. There is clearly a lot of love and respect between the two despite their having just met. The movie plays with the viewer's expectations, creating a very fresh and natural dynamic between the two. Both Ruffalo and Knightley give excellent and naturalistic performances and have clear onscreen chemistry. Because the movie is not a straightforward love story, we are watching the blossoming of a friendship, something more unique for films of this ilk. What starts out as a pure business decision on both parts transforms into a deep personal connection guided by their shared passion and talent for music. It leaves you guessing until the very end whether Begin Again is a romantic musical dramedy or just a musical dramedy. Both of the performances are organic, and the film allows Ruffalo and Knightley to flex acting muscles they don't get the opportunity to show off in their bigger franchise roles.

The story is also smart enough to not be too predictable. You may think you have a vague idea of where the film is going in the first act, but the middle act will have you second-guessing yourself, as it sets up several plausible ways the film could go. Begin Again also has some really memorable musical numbers and incorporates them into the film extremely effectively. It's clear that Carney knows how to marry the visuals in his films with music, particularly pop music. The music propels the narrative along, serving as an audible representation of the inner lives of the film's characters.

'Begin Again' Isn't Afraid to Get a Little Sweet

What makes Begin Again an especially refreshing watch is that it isn't afraid to be completely earnest, even if it leans into its syrupy nature a little too frequently. The moments of the movie that are a little schmaltzy are forgiven for how frankly the movie wears its heart on its sleeve. While watching Begin Again, it's clear that there isn't a hint of pretension or self-importance. When the relationship between Dan and Gretta becomes the focal point of the story, it gains momentum. Their chemistry and the romantic tension keeps the musical numbers from feeling too contrived, and both actors really sell it. If the performances, filmmaking, and music weren't up to snuff, it would be hard to sell the cheesier and more melodramatic aspects of the story. However, there are some genuinely great dramatic moments in the film (which would be a shame to spoil), specifically between Dan and Violet.

The standard for today's comedies tend to fall more in line with the cheeky tone of No Hard Feelings. Even a decade ago, when Begin Again was released, it was much more common to see a film in the same genre laced with irony or quirkiness to curb any of the schmaltz. Dramas that crossed over into comedy territory or vice versa felt like they had to have an edge to be taken seriously. However, that makes a good argument for movies like Begin Again, a sugary chaser that has the reverse effect -- it can help to take the edge off. Sometimes it's nice to indulge in something a little more old-fashioned that isn't too worried about embarrassing itself and just wants to tell a good story.