Although there are many great actors whose work has sadly been ignored by the Academy Awards for far too long, few cases are quite as egregious as that of Christopher Plummer. Plummer was one of the greatest actors of all-time, and starred in acclaimed films for over six decades, including the Best Picture-winning musical The Sound of Music. Plummer finally received his first nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the biopic The Last Station, which many saw as a generous way of honoring his entire body of work. However, it was only two years later that Plummer won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his powerful, heartwarming performance in the romantic comedy Beginners.

What Is 'Beginners' About?