What would you do if you were given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to make up for all of your past mistakes? The full trailer for The Beginning After the End has been released, highlighting a cold-blooded king's new chance in life as he gets reincarnated in a new body. The catch is, he's reborn in an unfamiliar home and family, and in an infant body — no less. The first season of the upcoming anime series, based on a web novel series written by TurtleMe, is anticipated to arrive in April 2025. It is set to stream on Cruncyroll.

Studio A-CAT announced in October that they will be adapting the popular web novel to a television series. The Beginning After the End will center around King Grey of Etharia, a great yet cold-hearted ruler, who was reincarnated after a mysterious death. Filled with guilt over his past transgressions, King Grey is reborn in a new body, this time in the realm of Dicathen as an infant who goes by the name Arthur Leywin. He will then seek to redeem himself and correct his past mistakes, carrying only the wisdom and knowledge he has acquired from his past life. The voice cast includes Natsumi Fujiwara (Spy × Family) sa Arthur Leywin and Dr. Stone's Makoto Furukawa as King Grey.

"After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life," the synopsis reads.

‘The Beginning After the End’ Is Yet Another Anime Series Exploring the Concept of Reincarnation

The anime genre has no shortage of themes for everyone looking for something compelling to watch, from the conventional ones like romance, action, comedy, and fantasy to the unconventional ones like anthropomorphized human body cells (Cells at Work!) and an overworked house cat (The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today), among a handful of others. However, if there's one concept often used in several anime series, reincarnation (or isekai) would arguably be at the top of the list. That includes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, InuYasha, Wise Man's Grandchild, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody, My Next Life as a Villainess, and Oshi no Ko, with The Beginning After the End as the latest entry in the growing list of isekai animes.

The Beginning After the End is expected to be released in April 2025. You can watch the full trailer above.