The horror genre is no stranger to the label “most disturbing.” Viewers are constantly searching for the next film that is the scariest, weirdest, or most vile, whether that is through body horror, perverse sexual scenes, gore, or sheer psychological suspense. Films such as A Serbian Film, The Human Centipede, and Cannibal Holocaust often dominate and end up on the top of such lists. However, one lesser-known contender is the 1989 silent experimental horror film Begotten, which is also regarded as one of the “most disturbing” horror films ever made.

Begotten, directed by E. Elias Merhige (Shadow of the Vampire), is described as a “Creation myth brought to life, the story of no less than the violent death of god and the (re)birth of nature on a barren Earth” The 72-minute long story all begins when God, a terrifying masked figure, trembles in the corner of a room. He then kills himself by disemboweling his body with a razor. From his mutilated corpse emerges a woman, Mother Earth, who uses God’s remains to impregnate herself. Months later, she gives birth to a fully grown deformed son, Son of Earth. The rest of the film dives into a brutal otherworldly nightmare that is grainy, grimy, and disturbing, but equally as fascinating.

What Makes Begotten So Disturbing?

Image via World Artists Home Video.

Plain and simple, the movie is filled with rape, blood, and violence. Mother Earth and Son of Earth are repeatedly attacked and brutalized by a tribe of nomads. Son of Earth is constantly dragged across a barren landscape and is forced to watch strangers assault his mother. However, most of Begotten’s graphic moments are obscured through overexposed, high-contrast, and partial images. The gritty cinematography is the film's highlight, leaving viewers to imagine the vilest things they can think of. Many of the scenes are quite haunting, staying ingrained in the brain long after the film ends.

Merhige uses slow pacing to make the film more unsettling. Viewers are forced to watch every cut to the body and every drop of blood — forced to watch what mankind does to each other and the land they live on. But at times, it does feel like too much, often teetering on the edge of being nearly unwatchable.

Begotten’s Religious and Social Critique

Image via World Artists Home Video.

The film’s inclusion and depiction of such horrors go beyond shock value. It serves as a reflection of humanity itself, a brutal metaphor for how humans treat each other and nature. In God’s death comes life, as seen with the conception of Mother Earth, but there also comes chaos. Left to fend for themselves in God’s absence, Mother Earth and Son of Earth encounter relentless violence. Religious imagery and references are scattered throughout the film, suggesting that a world without God—or without something to believe in— leads to disorder. Merhige’s story symbolizes what humanity could become, or rather what it always has been: a hateful, violent, and selfish society.

In the end, Mother Earth is murdered by the nomads, and her dismembered body is buried in the Earth’s crust. As time passes, the land becomes lush with beautiful flowers. Life survives and the cycle continues once again. Suffering allows for a rebirth and a newfound sense of hope after all of the darkness depicted.

The Critic Who Made The Film Popular

Image via World Artists Home Video.

Originally conceived as a theatrical piece with live music and dance, Begotten resembles a sort of art-house snuff film. Merhige initially struggled to get the film distributed, until it caught the eye of the well-known critic, Susan Sontag. She praised the film, calling it a “Metaphysical Splatter Film” and “one of the 10 most important films of modern times.” Sontag ultimately took Begotten to the Berlin Film Festival, where her love for the film helped it grow in popularity and support.

E. Elias Merhige’s experimental film may not be disturbing in the way The Human Centipede is, but it will stick with you. Begotten intrigues stylistically and visually, yet, struggles narratively. If viewers want to broaden their horror horizons, Begotten is worth a try. But it is not the kind of film you will be excited to go back to for seconds.

Begotten is available to stream for free on YouTube in the U.S.

