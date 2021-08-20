Disney is taking us behind the scenes on even more of our favorite theme park attractions. The company announced that five new episodes of Behind the Attraction — the docuseries produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions — will premiere on Disney+ on August 25. A first look at one of the new episodes — covering Disney’s famous castles - was also released to promote the new episodes.

The five new episodes will expand beyond just ride-based attractions into some of the Disney Parks’ most memorable icons. Included in this new batch of episodes will be “The Castles," detailing how each of Disney’s six castles was designed and built; “Trains, Trams, and Monorails," showcasing the iconic modes of transportation exclusive to the Disney Parks; “Disneyland Hotel," a love letter to the original park’s beloved hotel; and two episodes focused on classic attractions, "It’s a Small World" and "Hall of Presidents."

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney+ Is Missing These Animated Movies and TV Shows

These five new episodes complete the docuseries’ planned ten-episode season, joining episodes on attractions like Jungle Cruise, The Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Space Mountain. Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and narrated by Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster, the series is chock-full of nostalgia for lifelong Disney fans, whether they know everything there is to know about their favorite attractions or are dying to know more.

The series features interviews from celebrities and iconic Disney Imagineers alike, including the likes of Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, Scott Trowbridge, Tom Fitzgerald, Scot Drake, Carmen Smith, and Joe Rohde. Behind the Attraction is produced by Johnson, Dany and Hiram Garcia, and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions, and Volk-Weiss, Robin Henry, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company.

All five, brand new episodes of Behind the Attraction will be available to stream on Disney+ on August 25. In the meantime, Disney fans can catch up with the first five episodes, available on Disney+ now. Check out the first look at "The Castles" below:

KEEP READING: Disney Imagineers on 'Behind the Attraction' and the Creative Process Behind Your Favorite Rides

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Jason Momoa React to His 'Sweet Girl' Co-Star Isabela Merced's Impression of Him Momoa also talks about going to all new territory with his performance in the hospital scene.

Read Next