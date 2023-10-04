The Big Picture Season 2 of Behind the Attraction dives into popular Disney Park draws like Pirates of the Caribbean, EPCOT, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The docuseries explores the creation of attractions, showcasing the evolution of rides and their memorable elements through the eyes of Imagineers.

Season 1 featured episodes on rides like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain, as well as the design of Disney castles and transportation within the park.

The Disney+ docuseries Behind the Attraction returns for its second season on November 1 to kick off six new episodes exploring some of Disney Park’s most popular draws. Again narrated by Criminal Minds’ Paget Brewster, the new season will dive into the fireworks, food, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Season 2 of Behind the Attraction will open with Pirates of the Caribbean, one of Disney’s most popular rides that spun off its own movie franchise starting with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which starred Johnny Depp. The Season 2 trailer also showcases a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of EPCOT, rumbling through mine shafts in Indiana Jones Adventure, a peek at the dynamite happy goat on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the spectacle of the firework shows. The most humorous moment of the trailer was talking about the “grey stuff” in Beauty and the Beast for the Season 2 episode focusing on food. No one knew what it was, so they made it up, and it then became a popular item.

What is Behind the Attraction About?

Behind the Attraction is a docuseries that focuses on the creation of Disney Parks’ most famous attractions. The show highlights how the rides evolved with the times and why they’re memorable through the lens of the Imagineers who helped create them. The show’s executive producers are Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss. It’s a product of Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Productions. Season 1 aired in 2021 on Disney+.

Season 1’s Stars, Scares, and Small Worlds

Image via Disney

Season 1 featured ten episodes as opposed to Season 2’s six. It began with Jungle Cruise, in which Dwayne Johnson appears in the episode to promote the movie adaptation of the same name. The season dove into many fan-favorite rides like the Haunted Mansion, Star Wars Star Tours, Space Mountain, and It’s a Small World. The rides weren’t the only focus. Episode 6 featured the process of designing and building the castles in Disney Parks with a peak at Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty’s abodes as well as the castles featured in Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland. How guests stay and move around the park were important focuses, too, with episodes dedicated to creating Disney hotels and the thought process to make transportation around the park just as engaging as the rides.

Behind the Attraction Season 2 returns on November 1, airing exclusively on Disney+. You can watch the Season 2 trailer below.