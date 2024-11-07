Prepare to go into war-torn territory in Collider’s exclusive debut of the upcoming documentary, Behind the Lines. Torn from the pages of Andrew Carroll’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name, Annette Bening (American Beauty) will narrate the harrowing and remarkable tales penned by soldiers serving their country from the front lines. Spanning literal centuries, the words that audiences will hear will come from those who experienced the American Revolution to the more recent battles our nation has been involved with. While it may be a documentary, the subject matter allows space for a star-studded cast to give voices to those who fought bravely both on the battlefield and back home. Included in the lineup of performers is Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Common (Fool’s Paradise), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes at Night), DeWanda Wise (Three Women), Gary Cole (Office Space), and more.

The trailer for Behind the Lines introduces viewers to the man behind the story, Carroll, who serves as the founding director for the Center for American War Letters. Dedicated to tracing the stories of those who gave their everything for the country, Carroll and his team work tirelessly to ensure connections are preserved throughout the ages. Through the contents of these letters, the folks at the Center for American War Letters explain that they hope they can properly portray “the human aspect of war,” sharing the deep pains that all people go through who live in a war-torn region. But, in showing that bright light of humanity, these letters also show what happens when one person is turned into another’s enemy.

At the heart of the documentary, is the hope of an experience to bring the audience closer to history. In a statement paired with the trailer’s release, Carroll said:

“I couldn’t be more proud of this film and how it emphasizes the service and sacrifice of our troops, our veterans, and their families. And we have so many letters and emails that I think this film could be the kick-off to a whole series in which every episode focuses on a single topic or story.”

Meet the ‘Behind the Lines’ Creative Team

Seeing his bestselling book through from page to screen, Carroll serves the production as a co-writer alongside John B. Benitz and Bryce Cyrier. Benitz also helms the film, which serves as his feature-length directorial debut. All three men join as producers alongside Jens Jacob and Jason Pamer, with Kerry Patton and David Lopez serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for Behind the Lines above and stay tuned for more information.