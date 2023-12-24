The Big Picture Being Bobby Brown, a reality show about Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, had a controversial but popular one-season run.

Phaedra Parks, who would eventually become a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was Bobby's lawyer during his legal troubles.

Despite a troubled end for the Brown family, the Christmas special provided a glimpse into their chaotic and unconventional lives.

In the early aughts of reality television, a show premiered on Bravo that may have very well changed the network forever. Being Bobby Brown premiered in 2005 and only lasted for one season. The show kept things all too real for its viewers, and one thing that Bobby was not shy about was his legal troubles. Bobby Brown was dealing with multiple court cases when the series began filming. The very first episode was filmed the day he was released from a brief prison stint and followed him as he waited for his wife, Whitney Houston, to pick him up. He reflects on his legal issues, and eventually, some footage of the trial is shown. It’s there where a familiar face pops up alongside Bobby in his legal team: future RHOA favorite, Phaedra Parks. Phaedra, before her days as a Bravo staple, was Bobby's lawyer, and was present for many of his cases at that time.

The series was both insanely popular and equally controversial, thanks to the tumultuous relationship between Bobby and Whitney. Between Bobby’s legal troubles and the public drug problems both of them dealt with, many considered the show to be more exploitative than informative. Some scenes aired that have gone down in reality TV infamy, and what aired was bad enough for Whitney to refuse to return, and the show was subsequently canceled. Before it was canceled, however, Bravo did manage to get them to film a Christmas special, giving fans of the show one more opportunity to see the inner workings of the Brown household.

The Brown Family Christmas Special Was a Must-See Train Wreck

The last episode of Being Bobby Brown was a Christmas special that Bravo requested before Whitney refused to return. In the episode, the house is abuzz because of a Christmas party they decided to throw last minute at their home. The episode starts off with Bobby and Whitney as they search for a puppy to get their daughter, the now-late Bobbi Kristina, as a gift. It’s early on as they set up for the party when Phaedra shows up, hanging out with Bobby’s family and laughing at his antics alongside them.

Despite the controversy surrounding the short-lived series, the Christmas special was filled with warm and fuzzy feelings. Those warm fuzzies were, of course, mixed in with Bobby’s usual tomfoolery. There is a hilarious moment in which Bobby, fed up with Santa getting all the glory, emphatically shares the news on camera that Santa isn’t real. Bobbi Kristina begs him to stop so that he doesn’t ruin Christmas for any kids who might watch the show.

The episode provided an opportunity to see these stars at their happiest and most relaxed. Even Phaedra was still in a place of not wanting to stir things up as she eventually became infamous for on RHOA. She, like everyone else, was a guest. It was a happy moment for the whole family. They sang around the piano, prayed over the food, and enjoyed themselves. It’s such a moment of normalcy for them all, and watching feels like an invitation not just into their lives, but into their extended family. It was both beautiful and sad knowing what was on the horizon for the family. Despite some of the train wreck of it all, it showed that the Houston-Browns were a normal family, whether the public liked the Bad Boy of R&B and America's Princess together or not.

Bobby Brown Says Phaedra Parks Was More Interested in Fame Than Being His Lawyer

Things did not go well for the Brown family after the Christmas special. Whitney filed for divorce in 2007. Five years later in 2012, Whitney died unexpectedly, and their only child together, Bobbi Kristina, died three years after her mother’s death at the age of 22. Bobby had continual legal troubles, which he shared more about in 2017. That was the year Bobby’s memoir, Every Little Step, was released.

He mentions Phaedra in the memoir, saying, “My lawyer at the time was a black woman named Phaedra Parks, who went on to become a reality television star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her later television stardom didn’t surprise me because she always seemed like she was craving attention and publicity.” He also alleged that she wasn’t a very good lawyer, as he almost always went to jail after she represented him in several cases. He shared in the book that he hated how many cameras were present during his court proceedings, and requested that Phaedra kick them out, which never happened. Bobby believes that Phaedra wanted the cameras in the courtroom because she wanted to be a star. And her tactics may have worked, because she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011, just six years after Being Bobby Brown was filmed.

Bittersweet ending aside, Being Bobby Brown had an incredible impact on reality TV. One can easily argue that it laid the foundation for the house Bravo is built upon: the Real Housewives franchise.

Episodes of Being Bobby Brown are not available to stream on Peacock like most Bravo shows. But they can be watched on YouTube. All seasons of RHOA can be streamed on Peacock.

