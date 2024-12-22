Long before his leading roles in Rivals and Poldark, Aidan Turner made a name for himself in the BBC supernatural drama Being Human. The show ran for five seasons, with Turner starring in the first three as the vampire John Mitchell. The show’s premise is about three friends who share a flat in Bristol — except that the trio consists of a vampire, a werewolf, and a ghost.

Alongside Turner, Being Human featured Russell Tovey as George the werewolf and Lenora Crichlow as Annie the ghost. The flatmates are desperate to live normal human lives despite being supernatural. They do their best to fit in with the humans around them as they dodge constant threats from other supernatural beings or the exposure of their secret lives. As the title suggests, the show is about what it is to be human, more than merely being a show about the supernatural.

Being Human’ Is About a Found Family of Friends, Who Happen to Be Supernatural

Image via BBC

Being Human resonated with its audience as it transcended beyond the supernatural to be a show about the struggle we all face with being human. John, George, and Annie battle their inner demons as much as literal demons, trying to come to terms with their paranormal existences. They fight their own nature to live among humans, fending off pressure from their supernatural community to embrace the predators that they are.

The friendship between the three twenty-something flatmates is central to Being Human. John and George work day jobs as hospital porters, trying to blend in with their colleagues and the rest of humanity. In spite of a long history of animosity between the vampire and werewolf communities, John and George are genuinely good friends who are there for each other in every aspect of their lives. This includes everything from helping each other with mundane day-to-day problems to fighting off entire vampire communities and beyond. Along with Annie, they help ground each other to repress their dark urges, keeping those hidden from humans. These three friends look past each other’s supernatural states to see the good in each other, as nobody else could.

The importance of friendship is emphasized, especially with Annie, who, as a ghost, cannot be seen by humans. Because John and George are supernatural, they can see, hear, and touch Annie. Her isolation and loneliness dominate her life otherwise, but her living with John and George gives her purpose. The three of them have become a surrogate family, and this unlikely companionship is at the heart of the trio’s humanity.

Aidan Turner, Russell Tovey, and Lenora Crichlow Have Great Chemistry

It’s complicated for John Mitchell to fight his natural urges as his vampire community and past come back to haunt him. He constantly fights off his desire to feed on human blood, portrayed in the series as a metaphor for a struggle with drug addiction. While he has his moments of relapse, he runs a support group for other vampires who want to get clean by not directly feeding off of living humans. His humanity is at the core of his character. George and Annie help keep John in line, fight his bloodthirsty cravings, and fend off the enemies that come to hunt him and his friends. As good as Turner’s performance is, it’s enhanced greatly by the chemistry between the three leads. Pivotal moments of the early series always revolve around their dynamic.

Aidan Turner’s time on Being Human led to critical acclaim and brought him to the attention of director Peter Jackson, who cast him in The Hobbit trilogy. After Turner left the series, it continued for two seasons and spawned an American remake of the same name. The UK show, however, was never as beloved in its remaining seasons as it was with the core three cast members at the center.

Being Human is a show that is more human than supernatural, despite its premise and lead characters. The fact that they’re supernatural is secondary to the human issues they deal with in their personal lives, including their relationships with those they love. Aidan Turner may be best known for his later work in The Hobbit, Poldark, or Rivals, but his career truly began with Being Human.