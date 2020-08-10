The Collider Podcast, Ep. 275 – Untangling the Themes of ‘Being John Malkovich’

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by Associate Editor Greg Smith to talk about Being John Malkovich. We kick things off talking about Greg’s article about the essential films of director Billy Wilder before moving into a discussion about what Being John Malkovich is all about, how it relates to the larger filmographies of screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and director Spike Jonze, the skill and craft of John Malkovich‘s performance, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

