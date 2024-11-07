The internet loves creating fan theories for their favorite movies, with one of the most common being that a character was actually dead the whole time. Since that one has been done to death, so to speak, it’s time to get really creative, and that’s just what fans of Jordan Peele and Spike Jonze have done. A popular fan theory going around the internet is that Peele’s debut, Get Out, and Jonze’s super surreal comedy, Being John Malkovich, are actually set in the same universe. Each movie is about people taking over the minds and bodies of others, but that’s just scratching the surface. The movies also star Catherine Keener, and both even feature a key piece of set design that fans think links the movies even further. The theory is as fun and absurd as Being John Malkovich, but Peele is also known for his own sense of humor, and he’s actually spoken about his thoughts on the wild theory.

'Being John Malkovich' and 'Get Out' Take Place in the Same Universe?

Being John Malkovich came out in 1999, 18 years before Get Out, and involves three people who find a small door that, when entered, allows them to inhabit the mind of real-life actor John Malkovich. Catherine Keener plays Maxine, who falls in love with Cameron Diaz’s Lotte, while Lotte occupies Malkovich’s mind. John Cusack, Lotte’s husband and the one who discovered the portal, ends up being trapped inside the mind of Maxine’s daughter, whom she conceived with Malkovich while Lotte was inside his mind. It’s a supremely strange and absurdly funny film, but how exactly does it connect to Get Out? In several ways, it turns out — one of the most obvious being that, like Being John Malkovich, Get Out involves people inhabiting the minds of others and taking over their bodies for a kind of immortality.

Allison Williams plays Rose, the girlfriend of protagonist Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), who belongs to the Armitage family, who have developed a way to transplant the consciousness of people into the minds of others. Catherine Keener also stars in Get Out as Rose’s mother, Missy Armitage. And finally, both movies feature a small door that plays a significant part in the plot. The door in Being John Malkovich is a bit more obvious, since that’s how people gain access to John Malkovich’s mind. In Get Out, the door isn’t part of the mind-transplanting process, but it does contain evidence that Rose is part of her family’s operation, ratcheting up the tension before the third act.

Jordan Peele and Spike Jonze Know About the Wild Fan Theory

All of these coincidences are definitely interesting, but it’s how it all fits together that makes the fan theory really fun. The full idea is that Catherine Keener is actually playing the same character in both movies. Maxine and Lotte from Being John Malkovich miss being part of a relationship that involves body snatching, and they cross paths with Roman Armitage, the creator of the mind-transplant procedure in Get Out. Lotte’s mind is put into Armitage’s son (Bradley Whitford), who then marries Catherine Keener, now going by Missy (which is awfully close to “Maxine” isn’t it?). The fan theory states that the two raise their daughter as Rose and continue the Armitage experiments with mind transplantation.

Possibly even wilder than this theory, though, is that Peele and Jonze actually know about it. In 2017, Peele spoke with Vanity Fair about various fan theories, including this one. He said he loves Being John Malkovich and laughed with Jonze about the shared-universe idea after Get Out was released. Even before that, Peele said it didn't go over his head that he managed to get Keener for “her second […] weird-perspective, living-in-someone-else’s-brain movie.” Not only does Jordan Peele love the fan theory involving the two movies, he endorses it, saying, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s true.”

While Peele may not have truly meant for his debut movie to be an homage to Being John Malkovich, the connections between them are fun and surprising. Who knows what fans will come up with for Peele’s next movie? Maybe they'll somehow link his whole filmography together, or pull in a movie from a completely different director again. Let's wait and see.

